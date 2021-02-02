OSU baseball: Tight-knit Beavers' squad ready for bounce-back year

It’s been 328 days since Oregon State’s baseball team was pulled off the plane at Portland International Airport and told that its season had reached an abrupt, unceremonious end.
In that time, so much has changed in the landscape of college baseball, but Oregon State’s program has remained remarkably steady. Now, with a starting point to the 2021 season on the horizon, a Beavers team that is top-loaded with veteran talent is ready to return to the field and show why they once again belong in the national conversation.
“There’s been so much time where you have one of two options: you either get frustrated and don’t move forward, or you’ve got the opportunity to get better. Our guys have done a fantastic job at that,” Oregon State coach Mitch Canham said of the layoff during the pandemic. “Less than three weeks out, guys are beyond excited.”
Oregon State has been back at practice since late January with an eye toward its season-opener against Kansas State in Surprise, Arizona, on Feb. 19.
You won’t find the Beavers listed in any top-25 polls — USA Today, Baseball America and a host of other publications have omitted them from their preseason rankings after they went 5-9 during the abbreviated 2020 season.
If you ask Oregon State’s players, though, that is just fine.
“None of that stuff matters to me,” junior outfielder Kyler McMahan said. “When it comes down to it, it’s a bunch of random people putting down ideas of what they think a team looks like. They’re not out there every day working with us and they don’t know what we’ve got. … I don’t care about the polls, the records, what we did last year. None of that matters. It’s a whole new season this year and we’re gonna go out and dominate like we’ve done in the past.”
The last time the Beavers were on the field was March 2020, when they found themselves on the wrong end of a three-game sweep at Goss Stadium at the hands of UC Santa Barbara during which they were outscored 13-2.
The sweep was a hard pill to swallow at the time, and only contributed to the heartbreak the players felt when they found out the season was canceled; part of the reason they were so excited to face Arizona was so they could try to put the UCSB sweep behind them.
But for a team that was young in 2020 and even more so this season, it was a valuable learning experience.
“The 14-game season, it taught us a lot,” Canham said. “I don’t think we would have had as productive of a summer and fall as we did if the guys didn’t go through that bit of a season. Experience that hardship. Experience what it’s like to go out and play against really good competition and second-guess yourself. … The guys felt like they were ready to go down to Arizona and compete on a different level. I really believe they wouldn’t have been as productive without experiencing that punch to the gut.”
During the summer, the NCAA approved a rule change that lifted the 35-player roster limit, and all players were granted an extra year of eligibility.
Those changes were implemented, in large part, to alleviate the roster crunch created by Major League Baseball shortening its draft from 40 rounds to five last summer.
Oregon State only lost two players to pro ball — Christian Chamberlain was selected in the fourth round by the Kansas City Royals and Alex McGarry signed as an undrafted free agent by the Cincinnati Reds.
Now, the Beavers get the benefit of bringing back the majority of last year’s roster and also adding a 10-player signing class. A quick glance at Oregon State’s roster reveals a team that is extremely young in terms of eligibility; out of 45 players, the Beavers feature just three seniors and 11 upperclassmen, and they have 20 freshmen listed.
But they still have plenty of veterans from the 2018 title team in the fold, and eight of the nine Beavers who started the final game of 2020 are back this season.
That includes McMahan, who led the Pac-12 with a .439 batting average and was second with 25 hits last season.
On the mound, Kevin Abel, the star of the 2018 College World Series, is fully recovered from Tommy John surgery and is one of the more talented pitchers in the country. The Beavers also bring back star lefthander Jake Mulholland, who has been deployed in a few different roles during four years in Corvallis, but will return to the closer spot in 2021.
“It’s fun. For me it really doesn’t matter what role I go into — all I can do is give my best effort with everything that I do, no matter where it is,” Mulholland said. “It’s always fun getting to make that last out, I’ll say that.”
The buildup to the season has been a bit different than in years past because of the pandemic.
Players are required to wear masks whenever they are in the clubhouse or at the facility, with the only exception being if a player is at their position during a scrimmage or a live situation. They are also required to take a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test once each week.
Canham said there have been a few positive cases within the program, but they happened while players were home and away from the team, and the players who previously tested positive have since tested negative.
Like so many other college athletes around the country, Oregon State’s players are aware that their ability to play this season will hinge on their ability to stay COVID-free.
Needless to say, it’s been difficult for players and coaches as they’ve narrowed their social circles in order to mitigate risk. But doing so has also created a sense of greater cohesion and closeness among players, according to Mulholland.
He said the chemistry among this year’s squad is nearly as good as that of the 2018 title team.
“I think maybe COVID has something to do with that,” Mulholland said. “We were all kind of put in a situation together that we didn’t have control over and all we can really do is figure out how we want to respond to that. We decided that we were gonna stay in our bubble, hang out with the guys on our team and not go out and make stupid decisions I think that’s made everyone a little closer and kind of given us all a purpose."
