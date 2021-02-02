OSU baseball: Tight-knit Beavers' squad ready for bounce-back year

If you ask Oregon State’s players, though, that is just fine.

“None of that stuff matters to me,” junior outfielder Kyler McMahan said. “When it comes down to it, it’s a bunch of random people putting down ideas of what they think a team looks like. They’re not out there every day working with us and they don’t know what we’ve got. … I don’t care about the polls, the records, what we did last year. None of that matters. It’s a whole new season this year and we’re gonna go out and dominate like we’ve done in the past.”

The last time the Beavers were on the field was March 2020, when they found themselves on the wrong end of a three-game sweep at Goss Stadium at the hands of UC Santa Barbara during which they were outscored 13-2.

The sweep was a hard pill to swallow at the time, and only contributed to the heartbreak the players felt when they found out the season was canceled; part of the reason they were so excited to face Arizona was so they could try to put the UCSB sweep behind them.

But for a team that was young in 2020 and even more so this season, it was a valuable learning experience.