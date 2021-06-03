OSU baseball: Trio of Beavers named to Pac-12 all-conference team

The Pac-12 Conference announced its all-conference and all-defensive teams Thursday afternoon, and several Oregon State players were voted among the league's best by its coaches.
Troy Claunch, Will Frisch and Jake Mulholland all received first-team all-Pac-12 honors.
Claunch started 47 of the Beavers' 56 games this season, with most of his time coming at catcher. Even while handling full-time duties behind the dish, he was still one of Oregon State's most productive hitters. Claunch, a junior from Vacaville, California, hit .321 with four homers and 27 RBIs.
Frisch, a freshman right-hander from Stillwater, Minnesota, was Oregon State's most versatile pitcher, appearing in 18 games and starting six. He allowed just 13 runs in 54 innings, good for a 2.17 ERA, and struck out 51 batters while walking just 22.
In his final season as a Beaver, Mulholland accumulated 13 saves and became Oregon State's all-times saves leader in the process. He tallied a 3.07 ERA and struck out 23 batters over 29⅓ innings.
Kevin Abel, Garret Forrester, Jacob Melton and Bryant Salgado all received honorable mention.
Oregon State did not have a player named to the all-defensive team.
University of Oregon outfielder Aaron Zavala, a former South Salem star, was named the player of the year. Arizona State shortstop Drew Swift was named the defensive player of the year.
Stanford ace Brenden Beck was named the league's pitcher of the year.
