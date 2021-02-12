OSU baseball: Versatile Beavers' pitching staff taking shape

The old cliche that you can never have too much pitching rings especially true during college baseball seasons. Oregon State opens its season Friday in Arizona against Kansas State and will follow with seven more games over the next nine days.

Canham and his staff are adamant that the best, most consistent players are going to play regardless of stature or experience level. But the flurry of early games will also provide opportunities for pitchers to work through struggles, and for Canham and pitching coach Rich Dorman to better understand how they can get the most out of each pitcher.

“You look for opportunities to get certain guys out there and get that experience,” Canham said. “Last year, Jack Washburn was a freshman. Down at Arizona, he threw one inning and you saw stuff coming out of his arm that we'd never seen before. The whole fall, he was throwing 90 (mph), maybe 91. Down in Arizona, he’s 93 and 94, and an already-sharp breaking ball looked even sharper. For him, the development was going out in that second inning and learning how to rest and recover in the dugout and keep your mind right. We wouldn’t have known that about him unless he went out and did it in a game.

"We learned so much just from his first outing of the season.”