OSU baseball: Wade Meckler’s go-ahead hit pushes Beavers to win in home-opener

It’s still early, but Oregon State has already shown a flair for the dramatic this baseball season.

The No. 20 Beavers reeled off a couple of comeback wins on the back end of their Arizona road trip last week, and on Thursday they found themselves in need of some late-game magic once again. This time it was Wade Meckler delivering the big hit.

Meckler cracked an RBI single in the bottom of the eighth to score Ryan Ober and push Oregon State to a 1-0 win over BYU in its home opener. It marked the third time in the last four games that Oregon State has scored the game-winning run in the eight inning or later.

“There’s just no panic,” Meckler said. “We’ll be down or tied late in the game, but we don’t panic. We just know we’re going to win. We know late in the game someone's going to get the job done.”

The Beavers improved to 8-1 and have not lost since their season opener. In their long-awaited return to Goss Stadium, they got another stellar outing from ace right-hander Kevin Abel, who tossed six scoreless innings and struck out eight while allowing just one hit in a no-decision.