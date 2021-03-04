OSU baseball: Wade Meckler’s go-ahead hit pushes Beavers to win in home-opener

It’s still early, but Oregon State has already shown a flair for the dramatic this baseball season.
The No. 20 Beavers reeled off a couple of comeback wins on the back end of their Arizona road trip last week, and on Thursday they found themselves in need of some late-game magic once again. This time it was Wade Meckler delivering the big hit.
Meckler cracked an RBI single in the bottom of the eighth to score Ryan Ober and push Oregon State to a 1-0 win over BYU in its home opener. It marked the third time in the last four games that Oregon State has scored the game-winning run in the eight inning or later.
“There’s just no panic,” Meckler said. “We’ll be down or tied late in the game, but we don’t panic. We just know we’re going to win. We know late in the game someone's going to get the job done.”
The Beavers improved to 8-1 and have not lost since their season opener. In their long-awaited return to Goss Stadium, they got another stellar outing from ace right-hander Kevin Abel, who tossed six scoreless innings and struck out eight while allowing just one hit in a no-decision.
“Especially early on, he was very efficient,” coach Mitch Canham said. “It seems like as soon as we all get on the top step to watch him pitch, we’re getting ready to put our helmets on. (The Cougars) were swinging early, and he was filling it up.”
Abel trimmed his ERA to 0.57 on the season and now has 26 strikeouts over three starts. He held the Cougars hitless through the first five innings and allowed just one runner to reach scoring position.
But in the sixth, he gave up a leadoff double to BYU’s No. 9 hitter, Peyton Cole. From there, he gave up back-to-back walks to load the bases with nobody out.
He then struck out Austin Deming, Joshua Cowden and Jacob Wilk in order to escape the jam without the Cougars putting a ball in play. Abel punched out Deming and Cowden, both looking, and then ran up a 2-2 count against Wilk. On his 80th pitch of the night, Abel got him to swing and miss on a perfectly-spotted changeup at the bottom of the zone to end the inning.
“I just fell out of rhythm,” Abel said. “Started to get a little late with my arm or a little early with my front side. Just lost a little alignment. But was able to find it again and find the groove and make pitches and get out of there.”
After he escaped the jam, Abel let out a loud yell and stoically walked back to the Beavers’ dugout, where he was greeted by a fired-up group.
“It was wild — the dugout went crazy,” Meckler said. “It was momentum-changing, for sure.”
From there, Oregon State reliever Reid Sebby kept the Cougars’ bats quiet and tossed two scoreless innings to buy enough time for the Beavers’ bats to come to life.
They finally did in the eight, when Ober ripped a hard-hit ball to the left side of the infield. Shortstop Peyton Cole’s throw dragged the first baseman off the bag, and Ober was ruled safe.
Two batters later, Jake Dukart reached when he was hit by a pitch, and Kyler McMahan followed by drawing a walk with a full count.
Meckler stepped up with two outs and laced a single to plate Ober and give the Beavers the only run they would need.
“Was just trying to get the job done any way I could,” Meckler said. “Especially with the bases loaded — a walk does the job. I really wasn’t thinking about the situation a whole lot. I was just trying to get on base.”
The Beavers nearly added to that lead, but Andy Armstrong was robbed of a run-scoring single thanks to a stellar diving play by BYU second baseman Andrew Pintar that ended the inning.
Jake Mulholland came on in the ninth and worked through a bit of traffic before he closed out the game with the potential tying run stranded at first base to earn his third save of the season.
The win helped the Beavers keep their early-season momentum going, and also marked a milestone for Canham — it’s the second-year head coach's first career win at Goss.
“It’s good,” Canham said with a smile. “Kevin came out and threw really well, and (Mulholland) got a save on his birthday. Meckler was stinging baseballs all night and drove in the winning run. Those are big moments. I’m just happy for the guys, but I’m eager to go practice tomorrow.”
