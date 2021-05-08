OSU baseball:

Wade Meckler’s two-run home run in the eighth inning sent Oregon State to a 9-7 win over USC Saturday night at Goss Stadium at Coleman Field.

Meckler’s blast, coming on a 3-1 pitch from USC reliever Garrett Clarke, went over the right field fence and capped an offensive night for the Beavers that also saw home runs from Jake Dukart and Greg Fuchs and six total extra-base hits.

Will Frisch, the Beavers’ second pitcher of the night, worked 4 ⅔ innings, holding the Trojans to just one hit and two walks with three strikeouts. He earned the win, improving to 3-0, while Joey Mundt picked up his second save of the year with a scoreless ninth inning.

Dukart’s second home run of the season spotlighted a five-run second for Oregon State (31-14 overall, 13-7 Pac-12 Conference), which found itself down 2-0 after 1 ½ innings. Up 5-2 in the third, the Beavers added two more on Fuchs’ second home run of the season, pushing the lead to five.

That didn’t last long, however, as USC (19-21, 7-13) scored five of its own in the fourth to tie the game.

Neither team managed to push a run across after that until Meckler’s two-run shot.

Dukart went 3-for-4 to lead the nine-hit attack. Meckler and Andy Armstrong each had two.