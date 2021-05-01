Relive the 2018 Oregon State baseball postseason run with 'Dynasty in the Woods' podcast

When the sports world shut down back in late March 2020, Josh Worden was in a bit of a tough spot.
The 2013 Corvallis High and 2017 Oregon State graduate had been dabbling in sports radio, doing some play-by-play for area high school games and working with Mike Parker and Jon Warren with the Joe Beaver Show, a daily call-in radio show focused mostly on Oregon State sports that is hosted by Parker and Warren.
Suddenly, there were no games to call and no sports to talk about.
What to do?
Worden hearkened back to some five years earlier and his days writing for the Daily Barometer, Oregon State’s student newspaper.
He recalled a series he used to do that he called “Where are they now,” a look back at what some former Oregon State athletes were up to after their playing days for the Beavers.
While he enjoyed the series, he also realized that it might not be of as much interest to current students who may not know the history of sports at OSU.
“But I really liked doing those interviews because I got to see all these people who have experienced life, like they got married and they got jobs and things has happened since the 10-20 years since they left OSU,” Worden said recently.
That got him thinking. What if he revived that series, only instead of writing stories he turned them into podcasts so those interested could listen to what would no doubt be a longer version of a story.
“You can actually hear the person's voice and (I) ask kind of deep questions about when you retired from sports who were you and how did you kind of find a new identity and other stories from their time at Oregon State,” Worden said.
That’s how his Beavers Tales podcast came to be.
Since April 2020, Worden has churned out more than 100 episodes, beginning with Damien Haskins and including the likes of Steve Johnson, Joy Selig and Jess Lewis among a plethora of others.
All of that led to quite an undertaking that has turned into a special 18-episode documentary-style podcast Worden has titled “Dynasty in the Woods” that takes a look at the Oregon State baseball program with an emphasis on the 2018 national title team.
The first episode was released this past Wednesday with a new one dropping each Wednesday for the next 17 weeks. The first six take a look at the rise of the program (see breakout box) and how the Beavers became a national power, and the mental approach they have used to find success.
The final 12 episodes are a look at the postseason run in 2018. One of the highlights is Worden was able to get permission to use the radio broadcasts and calls from Parker to intersperse with Worden’s narration and the players’ interviews.
Worden describes the format as similar to ESPN’s 30 for 30 podcasts.
“You'll hear a 10-second clip of an interview, sometimes shorter, and then there’s narration and there's music underneath and then a radio call or your sound bites or maybe a bunch of interviews back to back where it's like 10-second clips from that guy, that guy and then I splice it and introduce the guy you just heard or introduce the next guy.”
It’s been a labor of love for Worden, who started work on the series April 21, 2020 by sending a text to Kyle Nobach. He was the first interview and aided Worden in connecting with numerous other players, who in turn connected him with others.
By the end of it, Worden interviewed 56 people for the series, including 12 players from the 2018 team.
The interview process took about nine months, Worden said, adding that he would trim up the cuts, label them and write up the narration around them before saving them. Worden estimates the scrip is about 70,000 words and related the process to writing a book, only a majority of it is soundbites and highlights.
“That's why I'm trying to keep that short because you don't want to hear my voice all that much you want to hear from the players,” he said. “In the end it's … probably about 60-40 with the players being 60.”
Worden admits he had no idea if the project would ever get off the ground, and probably never anticipated it would be 15-18 hours in duration.
“I thought I would get lucky if I had five interviews,” he said. “I initially thought I would just talk about the Arkansas series. It was just one or two episodes, a few Oregon State players being interviewed about Arkansas. And then I got so many clips about earlier in the College World Series and the dramatic moments against North Carolina and Mississippi State and 2017 and storylines the years before and Jack Riley and his tenure and I thought, hey, there's too much here I can't just limit it to Arkansas.
"And so it just kind of kept going and going and more and more players responded and they were really easy to get a hold of. I realized, gosh, there's so much here that if I'm going to do this justice, I’ve got to do it the right way, I’ve got to go all out.”
Interestingly, Worden was in the Philippines for most of the 2018 baseball season but returned to Oregon in May and followed the team from that point. But that was the extent of his involvement with the team, until he was hired at KEJO in August and that’s how he got Nobach’s number.
“I remember doing an interview with him on the Joe Beaver Show sometime later and so that's when I started covering the team,” Worden said. “I did not know the players during 2018 but found it to be a compelling storyline and started to get connected and went from there.”
The time Worden spent volunteering at an orphanage in the Philippines in 2017-18 was impactful and is part of the reason he plowed forward in the “Dynasty in the Woods” documentary as a way to bring awareness to four charities.
While the series is free and will come out each week, there is an option to have access to all 18 episodes immediately for $20 or with a donation of any amount (see breakout for details) to one of four nonprofits, including Children's Garden, which Worden worked with in the Philippines as well as former Beaver and current Detroit Tigers pitcher Matt Boyd’s Kingdom Home organization.
“So that was another reason I wanted to do this project was for something beyond just sports or myself,” Worden said.
While part of the project’s focus was to benefit charities, Worden, an aspiring broadcaster, does admit he is also trying to get his name — and voice — out to future listeners and potential employers.
His ultimate goal is to broadcast Oregon State sports for "a long time."
“I tell people all the time I want to be the next Mike Parker and hopefully that's not for 30 years … I never just say that without the 30-year theme because (otherwise) that makes me sound like I’m trying to supplant him," Worden said.
“… I remember shaking his hand and telling him that when I met him in 2012 and I said, you know my dream job is I want to do what you do one day.”
Worden has done plenty of play-by-play for Oregon State volleyball, softball and men’s and women’s soccer that have been on the livestream this past few months.
And this summer, he will get a chance to be the play-by-pay broadcaster for the Ridgefield Raptors of the West Coast League, the same league as the Corvallis Knights, who Worden grew up listening to with Parker on the call.
“I just love baseball,” Worden said. “Oh my goodness, calling baseball on the radio — I think there's a reason Mike is perhaps best at baseball, because of his craftsmanship but also just the sport lends itself to radio so well.
“And that's why the documentary works. Baseball, more than any other sport, translates to radio really well, and that's why I think this documentary that I've created didn't need to be a video documentary and works as a podcast documentary because baseball already is a sport perfect for audio. I'm hoping to be half the broadcaster he is.”