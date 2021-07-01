Aleah Goodman joins Duke's women's basketball stafff

“What they are creating at Duke is something extremely special and I am honored and humbled to be starting my coaching career at such a prestigious university. I cannot wait to get into the gym with the team and learn from Kara and her incredible staff."

A 2020 graduate of Oregon State, Goodman was a two-time captain with the Beavers and was selected No. 30 overall by the Connecticut Sun in the 2021 WNBA draft. As a senior, Goodman received WBCA all-America honorable mention, was an all-Pac-12 selection and received all-Pac-12 defensive honorable mention. She earned Pac-12 player of the week as well as ESPNW national player of the week honors on Feb. 22, and led the Beavers with 16.2 points and 4.9 assists per game on the year.

"Aleah is a basketball person," Lawson said in the release. "She loves the game and will be a great teacher. Our relationship goes back a couple of years. I loved coaching her and we would talk during our team meals about strategy and coaching. When the opportunity to bring her aboard as a part of our staff presented itself, it was a no brainer. She will be an asset to our program and I know our staff will be able to help her grow as a young coach. Having a former player now on our staff is very special because I'm passionate about helping them reach their goals."

Goodman ended her senior year leading the Pac-12 and second in the nation in 3-point percentage at 49.0%. The guard was 16th in program history with 1,162 career points and third in Beavers' history for career 3-pointers made. As a sophomore, Goodman earned the first Pac-12 sixth player of the year award.

