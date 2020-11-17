Goodman, Jones on watch list, preseason all-conference team

The Pac-12, SEC and Big 12 each had nine players on the list, while the ACC had seven and Big Ten six. Connecticut has the most players on the list with four.

The list will be whittled down to 30 in early February and is open to players who did not make the initial list of 50. Ten semifinalists will be announced on March 2, 2021 and the four finalists will be named March 19. The winner will be revealed on April 3.

Preseason predictions

Stanford was the overwhelming favorite to win the conference in a vote of the media and the coaches as the Cardinal garnered 19 of 21 first-place votes in the media poll and 10 of 12 in the coaches poll.

The top five was same in both polls with Arizona second followed by Oregon (tied for second in the coaches poll), UCLA and Oregon State. Arizona received the other two first-place votes by the coaches and had one first-place vote in the media poll. The other went to Oregon State.

In the coaches poll, USC is sixth followed by Arizonan State, Utah, Colorado, California, Washington and Washington State.

In the media poll, ASU is sixth followed by USC, Utah, Cal, Colorado, Washington and Washington State.