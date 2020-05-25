Mikayla Pivec sitting out WNBA season for personal reasons

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Former Oregon State standout Mikayla Pivec has decided to sit out the 2020 WNBA season for personal reasons, according to a tweet by the Atlanta Dream on Monday morning.

The Dream selected the 5-foot-10 guard with the first pick of the third round in April's draft.

Pivec is the all-time leading rebounder at Oregon State and is also in the top 10 in career points and assists after a remarkable four-year career with the Beavers.

According to a tweet by the Dream PR account: "Mikayla Pivec has chosen to sit out the 2020 WNBA season for personal reasons and will be suspended by the Atlanta Dream. We look forward to having Pivec attend training camp in 2021."

The Dream selected four players in the draft, highlighted by Texas A&M's Chennedy Carter at No. 4 overall. Staying with the Texas theme, the Dream took Brittany Brewer out of Texas Tech with the 17th overall pick before selecting Pivec (25th) and Clemson's Kobi Thornton (27th) in the third round.

All WNBA teams have to get their rosters down to 12 players and under the salary cap by Tuesday so players can begin to get paid on June 1. The Dream waived a player on Sunday and also announced former Oregon star Maite Cazorla will remain in Spain and won't play for the Dream this season.

