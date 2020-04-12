Oregon State alum Joe Burton still educating through basketball platform

The following year, Burton was named the Dutch Basketball League’s statistical player of the year. That season he was also named to the all-DBL team and the league’s all-defensive team.

He’s also played with three different teams in France, where he returned home from recently.

Burton describes basketball in Europe as “more fundamental, more team ball” compared to the United States. “Basically it’s like the San Antonio Spurs, really. Not a lot of 1-on-1, like in the NBA or here back home,” he said.

Burton has shown his ability to score, rebound and pass as a professional, just as he did while a collegian. He hasn’t had to adjust his game much to fit in.

“It’s just basketball everywhere you go. You’ve just got to find the right situation,” he said, adding that what you need to work on differs from league to league. “Tweak your game just a little bit to be right there or be a step ahead of the competition.”

Burton credits his success in being able to last in the sport to his coaches from middle school on up, as well as veterans on his team who have lent their advice.