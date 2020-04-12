Oregon State alum Joe Burton still educating through basketball platform

Joe Burton is still making an impact through education almost seven years after graduating from Oregon State.
The first Native American scholarship basketball player in the Pac-10 (now Pac-12) Conference since it expanded in 1978, Burton has traveled the world teaching fans about his Native American heritage and culture.
OSU’s No. 7 all-time rebounder and the school’s co-leader in games played has been on six different teams overseas in Denmark, Holland, France and Japan.
Those who approach Burton have often first learned about his Native background through new player profile stories. They’ve shown interest in him and are looking for a way to connect further. But he only has so many souvenirs to give away.
That got Burton to thinking: “So let me just make something, a shirt, and a lot of people would purchase it and would have something that’s of my Native heritage. So they can share the stories that I share with them.”
He began that process about a year ago when he created Hunwut Clothing (hunwutclothing.com), a company based out of his hometown of San Jacinto, California, about 85 miles southeast of downtown Los Angeles.
Burton chose the name Hunwut because it means bear in Luiseno, his Native language. While playing basketball as a youngster, elders would call him Hunwut because of his size and power. That’s made the bear, as his website states, “an essential aspect in my designs and brand logo.”
It’s a one-man operation offering many different T-shirt designs, including two new creations tied to the worldwide pandemic: “Quarantine & Chill” and “Quarantine & Fry Bread.” A Hunwut wooden keychain in the shape of a bear outline is also available.
Starting the company helped him follow through with the idea he had since his college days, creating a non-profit foundation benefitting Native youth for sports and education.
He feels fortunate to have had the family support growing up on the Soboba Indian Reservation, where he now lives with his own family — wife and high school sweetheart Daise, 3-year-old son Joseph and 7-month-old daughter Loovi — in the home they built last year.
Not all children on the reservation have that support. But he knows he’s a role model in his small community and beyond.
“I come back to our gym and I see a lot of Native kids playing at night. It’s great to see, because a lot of people see me doing it and they’re like, ‘I want to be like him,’” Burton said. “I just tell them, it’s a lot of hard work, dedication, sacrifice. It’s a team effort.”
Burton first touched a basketball at age 3 and was playing competitively in elementary school. He graduated from West Valley High School in San Jacinto and at Oregon State reconnected with Roberto Nelson, a former AAU teammate.
At OSU, Burton raised awareness of the struggles of Native Americans. He helped start the Nike N7 game, a contest hosted by several different programs recognizing the initiative and first played in 2010. Florida State and Nevada were also among the first schools involved.
Oregon State wore specially made turquoise-colored uniforms for its initial N7 game against Texas Southern.
Nike also began a line of N7 basketball shoes. The company created the N7 Fund in 2009 to help youth in Native American and indigenous communities live better lives. The fund supports organizations that provide athletics and other physical activity opportunities for those youth.
On the court
A 6-foot-7 forward, Burton helped the Beavers win 60 games in his four seasons, the program’s second-best four-year stretch in nearly two decades.
As a junior, he started 21 of 36 games for a squad that won 21 games, including two in the College Basketball Invitational. It is OSU’s only 20-win season in the last 30 years. He averaged 11.0 points and 6.4 rebounds his senior year.
Burton started his professional career with the Salem (Oregon) Sabres of the International Basketball League in 2013 and was named the league’s rookie of the year.
He then went to Denmark and averaged 22.0 points, 12.5 rebounds and 4.0 assists with the Aalborg Vikings.
The following year, Burton was named the Dutch Basketball League’s statistical player of the year. That season he was also named to the all-DBL team and the league’s all-defensive team.
He’s also played with three different teams in France, where he returned home from recently.
Burton describes basketball in Europe as “more fundamental, more team ball” compared to the United States. “Basically it’s like the San Antonio Spurs, really. Not a lot of 1-on-1, like in the NBA or here back home,” he said.
Burton has shown his ability to score, rebound and pass as a professional, just as he did while a collegian. He hasn’t had to adjust his game much to fit in.
“It’s just basketball everywhere you go. You’ve just got to find the right situation,” he said, adding that what you need to work on differs from league to league. “Tweak your game just a little bit to be right there or be a step ahead of the competition.”
Burton credits his success in being able to last in the sport to his coaches from middle school on up, as well as veterans on his team who have lent their advice.
“They always say take care of your body, that’s the biggest thing,” Burton said. “Treatment, recover, in offseason take breaks. I’ve been doing that a while, taking that in. I’m 29 now, so maybe I’ve got four, five, six more years left.”
While providing a chance to inform others of his culture, basketball has also been Burton’s opportunity to have a better life and experience things he wouldn’t have otherwise.
As he points out, without basketball he likely wouldn’t have met President Barack Obama as he did playing at Oregon State under Craig Robinson, Obama’s brother-in-law.
“Even going to college, it’s opened a lot of doors,” he said. “Basketball took me all over the world. It’s still taking me all over the world and I’m meeting amazing people.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!