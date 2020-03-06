OSU men's basketball: A basketball family grows its bond

Both sisters have their own secret handshakes with Tres after he jogs to their location when the starting lineups are announced. After tipoff, they’re all in with energy, enthusiasm and sometimes a few words for the game officials.

“It’s certainly way more stressful being on the sideline than it ever was as a player,” Elle said. “We are dedicated and we get excited, obviously double-invested with a dad and a brother playing.”

They’ve drawn plenty of attention from their in-game demeanor, but they say it’s not for show. They tell each other before every game that they’re going to be calm, “then with our competitive nature and our family, we can’t help it,” Elle said.

But the opportunities to cheer on their father's and brother’s team this season are shrinking, along with Tres’ time as a college athlete. The Beavers host California on Saturday, and senior day festivities are sure to be emotional for all involved. The Beavers have just one more guaranteed game after that.

Tres, a two-time Pac-12 all-conference selection, has tried to soak in his last few weeks and months at Oregon State. But the greater focus has been on trying to win games.