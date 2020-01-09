OSU men's basketball: A look at the opponent — Arizona State

Oregon State opens its Pac-12 men’s basketball home schedule Thursday night with Arizona State, set for an 8:05 tip at Gill Coliseum. Here’s a look at the Sun Devils.
ASU is 9-5 overall and 0-1 in conference play after a 75-47 loss at current No. 24 Arizona last Saturday. The Sun Devils have lost three of their last four, with the other defeats coming against St. Mary’s (96-56 in Phoenix) and on their home court to Creighton (67-60).
Junior guard Remy Martin is the team’s leading scorer at 18.1 points per game, along with 3.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists. He shoots 43.6% overall, 32.4 on 3-pointers and 73.0 on free throws.
Junior guard Alonzo Verge Jr., a transfer who played with Oregon State’s Sean Miller-Moore at Moberly Area Community College in Missouri, averages 14.5 points while shooting 42.0/20.0/81.8. Junior forward Romello White adds 10.7 points and 9.7 rebounds.
White leads the Pac-12 in rebounding and is second in field goal percentage at 66.2. He’s had a combined two points and five rebounds the past two games while dealing with an injured ankle.
Martin has eight 20-point games, including the last two, and is first in the conference in steals (2.1). Verge has three 20-point games, including 43 of his team’s 56 points versus St. Mary’s.
As a team, the Sun Devils shoot 42.5/29.3/67.2 and are 11th in the Pac-12 in all three categories. Comparatively, Oregon State is 48.2/34.4/72.3.
ASU is first in steals (8.6), eighth in rebounds (36.9) and 11th in the Pac-12 in assists (10.8). The Sun Devils score 72.9 points (sixth) and allow 68.1 (ninth). The Beavers score 77.6 and give up 66.6.
Arizona State returned five of its top seven scorers from a team that went 23-11 overall and 12-6 in the Pac-12 and made a second straight NCAA tournament appearance.
The Sun Devils lead the all-time series with Oregon State 47-43 and have won four of the last five matchups. Both games last season were decided by three points.
Bobby Hurley is in his fifth year at ASU and has led a team to the Big Dance in three of seven seasons as a head coach.
Hurley is 5-2 against the Beavers at Arizona State. OSU’s Wayne Tinkle is 3-6 against the Sun Devils in his six years in Corvallis.