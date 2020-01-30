OSU men's basketball: A look at the opponent — Stanford

Stanford hosts Oregon State in a Pac-12 men’s basketball game at 8 p.m. Thursday. Here’s a look at the Cardinal.
Stanford is 15-4 overall and 4-2 overall after last Sunday’s 52-50 loss at rival California. The previous weekend, the Cardinal led by 20 at halftime at USC only to lose in overtime.
At Cal, Stanford had an 11-point lead with 12 minutes left, having held the Golden Bears to 28 points in 28 minutes, before giving up a 17-2 run in a six-minute stretch. Cal won despite shooting 18 of 55 overall. Stanford was 17 of 43 and 2 of 12 on 3-pointers.
The Cardinal opened the conference schedule with home wins against Cal and the Washington schools and at UCLA. Stanford is 11-1 at home, with the only blemish being a 72-56 defeat to current No. 3 Kansas on Dec. 29.
The Cardinal is led by junior forward Oscar da Silva (averaging 16 points, 5.7 rebounds) and freshman guard Tyrell Terry (15.6 points, 3.2 rebounds, 3.4 assists). For the season, Da Silva is shooting 61.6% overall, 36.0 on 3-pointers and 77.9 at the free-throw line. Terry is shooting 46.6/42.2/89.7.
As a team, Stanford shoots 48.7/38.8/67.5.
In Pac-12 play, the Cardinal is first in scoring defense (60.3 points) and second in field goal percentage defense (36.8); fifth in scoring offense (69.8) and first in field goal percentage (48.6); 11th in free throw percentage (61.7), first in assists (15.3), first in 3-point percentage (39.2), first in 3-pointers made (8.2), second in turnover margin (plus-2.33) and 12th in rebounding margin (minus-5.83).
Terry is first in free throw percentage (91.7) and second in 3-point percentage (50.0) in conference play, while da Silva is third in field goal percentage (62.0).
Stanford is one of three teams that Oregon State has an advantage on in their all-time series, with the Beavers ahead 73-72. (The others are Oregon and Washington State.) The Cardinal has swept the two-game conference series the past two seasons.
Oregon State coach Wayne Tinkle has a 1-6 record against Stanford while with the Beavers.
Jerod Haase is in his fourth season as Stanford’s head coach. He has a combined record of 63-53 overall and 29-31 in conference with the Cardinal.
Haase was previously the head coach at Alabama-Birmingham for four years.