OSU men's basketball: A promising end to an up-and-down season cut short

March brings the highs and lows for college basketball teams and their fans, as buzzer-beaters made and missed bring a gamut of emotions.
The Oregon State men rode their own roller coaster, winning the biggest game of their season to date, only to find out less than 24 hours later that the season was over.
“Obvious total devastation,” Beavers coach Wayne Tinkle said, “You’re talking about from where we were the day before, the way we won that game and the elation, the enthusiasm. You go to the other end of the spectrum where really the rug was pulled out from under us, so to speak.”
Tinkle talked with media members during a Saturday morning conference call about his team’s experience at last week’s Pac-12 tournament in Las Vegas and what’s next for his program as athletes are unable to gather for team activities and recruiting trips both on and off campus have been suspended.
Jarod Lucas' 3-pointer with 1.8 seconds left Wednesday afternoon gave Oregon State (18-13) a 71-69 comeback win in a first-round game against Utah. The next morning, the Beavers staff was meeting with the players to deliver the news, which many of the athletes had already discovered on social media.
Concerns regarding the spread of the coronavirus have brought athletic competition in the United States and around the world to nearly a complete halt.
“It’s such a small deal when you’re looking at the grand scheme of things, sports, but it also tells you how important sports are to so many of us,” Tinkle said. “To see that taken away, it’s going to be odd because March and into early April is a pretty magical time, especially for basketball folks.”
Saturday’s conference call came just about an hour before the Pac-12 announced that a decision by administrators had been made to cancel all conference and nonconference athletics events for the remainder of the academic year.
The NCAA has said it will grant an additional year of eligibility for spring sports athletes. A decision on winter sports has not been made. Tinkle said he would support an extra year for winter sports athletes.
The win against Utah gave Oregon State a three-game winning streak, its first since winning seven straight between mid-November and mid-December. But the season was over.
“Obviously totally understand and support the decision. We still don’t know nearly enough about this thing. It was a very cautious but necessary measure that was taken,” Tinkle said. “Guys wanted to go play … but part of our conversation was the health and welfare was the priority.”
The Beavers will now try to carry some of the momentum through the offseason.
You have free articles remaining.
The team has just two seniors — Tres Tinkle, a three-time all-conference selection and the school’s all-time scoring leader, and Kylor Kelley, who claimed OSU’s blocks records for a game, season and career.
Coach Tinkle said Tres Tinkle, his son, will pursue pre-draft workouts for NBA teams when those are made available. He added that Kelley, who played just two years at the Division I level, could take advantage of another season before turning pro, if granted that opportunity.
“He knows that he could really flourish with another year with strength and conditioning,” the coach said. “You saw how much he developed in a short time, really a year and a half, could really benefit from that.”
For the coaches, they’ve been banned by the NCAA from traveling for recruiting visits or having recruits on campus for the immediate future. But there’s still work to be done.
Coach Tinkle scheduled a Saturday afternoon meeting with his staff to make a game plan going forward in a new world no one anticipated.
Though unable to come together with their team, athletes will have access to the university’s Sports Performance Center, but in limited numbers.
“Oregon State’s really done a great job, our administration, of putting in a plan that number one, really protects their safety and health, but also organizes an ability for them to continue to get some work in,” the coach said.
Coaches will use all means available — phones, computers, teleconferencing, etc. — to continue their recruiting efforts. They had plans to attend the junior college national tournament, originally slated for the next week, and high school state tournaments when their schedules allowed.
Coach Tinkle said he’s felt down for his program since the remainder of the basketball season was canceled. But especially for the seniors, which include his son.
OSU was arguably in its best stretch of the season, with a good feeling heading into a rematch with Oregon.
Jocyln Tinkle, Wayne’s daughter and Tres’ sister, put the situation in perspective as the disappointment set in for her family.
Joclyn’s Stanford teams participated in three Final Fours, and she noted that all three ended in a loss. Her father and brother can say they won their last game together and the way that they won it, with Tres driving to the basket and assisting on the game-winning shot, will be a great memory.
“We knew we had a special group,” coach Tinkle said. “We knew we were capable of some neat things.”