OSU men's basketball: A season by the numbers

The Oregon State men’s basketball season ended on a high note, as a Jarod Lucas 3-pointer in the closing seconds gave the Beavers a 71-69 win against Utah at the Pac-12 tournament.

It wasn’t until later that the team would learn its season was over. But that final game was an historical one, especially for senior forward Tres Tinkle.

Tinkle’s three assists in the game gave him 374 in a Beavers uniform, moving him from 11th to a tie for eighth in school history, joining Eric Knox and Lamar Hurd. More notably, it makes Tinkle the only player in OSU history in the top 10 for career points, rebounds, assists and steals.

Tinkle’s three rebounds against Utah jumped him past A.C. Green for second in school history with 882. Tinkle also made one 3-pointer versus the Utes to tie him for second with Ahmad Starks for second on Oregon State’s career list with 185.

Here’s a look at some other statistical numbers that stood out in Oregon State’s season.

***

The Beavers (18-13) shot 78% at the free-throw line against Pac-12 opponents and finished the season at 75.1 to set a new school record. That mark led the conference, the first time since the 1990-91 season that OSU had done that.