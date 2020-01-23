OSU men's basketball: Beavers can't complete comeback against Bruins

UCLA made its final nine free throws in the closing two minutes to hold off Oregon State 62-58 on Thursday night in a Pac-12 men’s basketball game at Gill Coliseum
Tres Tinkle had 17 points, Ethan Thompson 14 and Zach Reichle 12 for the Beavers (12-7, 2-5), who host USC at 2 p.m. Saturday.
Chris Smith had 15 points for UCLA (10-9, 3-3).
The Bruins wasted no time jumping on the Beavers in the opening minutes of the second half.
UCLA used a 10-2 run in the first 2:45, including eight straight points with 3-pointers from Tyger Campbell and Jaime Jaquez Jr., to lead 37-26.
The Beavers were 1 of 2 for the floor with two turnovers in that stretch. OSU would commit two more turnovers in the next 90 seconds with no more points on the scoreboard.
Oregon State eventually found some momentum after trailing by 13.
Thompson scored on a layin and Tres Tinkle converted a conventional three-point play for his first basket of the game to make it 39-31 with 13:25 left.
A Tinkle spinning layup and an Alfred Hollins 3-pointer got the deficit to six.
The Bruins got just a free throw before Thompson and Tinkle finished consecutive three-point plays, and the Beavers had their first lead — 44-43 with 7:21 to go —since the first half on Tinkle’s basket and free throw.
UCLA went without a field goal for more than seven minutes until Smith got a three-point play with 4:23 left to put the Bruins ahead 48-46.
The Beavers got a Kelley free throw back before Smith made two.
Tinkle answered with a layin to close the gap to one. Smith made 1 of 2 foul shots on consecutive possession to make it a three-point game.
The teams traded two free throws in the closing minute with Tinkle and Smith at the line, keeping it a three-point UCLA lead.
You have free articles remaining.
OSU’s Kylor Kelley was blocked by Smith, but the ball went out of bounds to the Beavers. After a timeout, Hollins missed two 3-pointers, but Zach Reichle was fouled on the second rebound and made two foul shots to cut it to one.
UCLA’s Jalen Hill was then fouled with 10.4 seconds left and made both. With the Beavers down three, Thompson was fouled before he could get away a 3-point attempt.
Hill made two at the line, Thompson 1 of 2 and Jules Bernard two with 2.5 seconds left for the final margin.
Sean Miller-Moore, a junior guard and first-year transfer from Missouri’s Moberly Area Community College, made his first start for the Beavers, replacing Hollins. Oregon State used the same starting lineup for the first 18 games, when Hollins averaged 6.1 points and 3.5 rebounds in 20.8 minutes. A junior forward, Hollins started 17 games last season, four in Pac-12 play.
Miller-Moore was coming off a season-high 19 minutes and 10 points on 5-of-5 shooting in a loss at Washington State.
Hollins replaced Miller-Moore at 14:27 in the first half.
Oregon State made four of its first six shots from the floor but finished the first half 2 of 13, leading to a 27-24 UCLA lead at halftime.
Reichle scored OSU’s first six points on 3-pointers then added a third from the corner to give the Beavers an 11-9 advantage.
Tres Tinkle later scored five straight Oregon State points from the foul line and Thompson added a corner 3-pointer to put the home team ahead 19-18.
The Beavers were forced deep into the shot clock several times late in the half. Kelley hit an elbow jumper late in the clock for a 22-20 lead. But that was their only success forced to put up shots.
UCLA, which shot 6 of 17 after starting 6 of 9, closed the half on a 7-2 run to lead by three.
Both teams had eight turnovers in the first half. The Beavers’ 25 points equaled their second-lowest total in the first half this season.
Tres Tinkle was 0 for 5 from the floor with five points at the half.
With three first-half blocks, Kelley moved past Eric Moreland (73 in 2012-13) for second on Oregon State’s single-season list. Kelley finished with four and now has 75 for the season.
Kelley set the school’s single-season mark last season with 104.