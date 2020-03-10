OSU men's basketball: Beavers head to Las Vegas with momentum

“This last weekend was big for us. Gives us a lot of confidence going forward,” junior guard Ethan Thompson said. “It feels great to get some wins back to back, especially in one week. We’re just trying to carry that momentum on down to Vegas.”

The Beavers have six players who have been to the Pac-12 tournament and contributed. Senior forward Tres Tinkle says that’s a key factor for his team.

“We have experience. That’s big and so crucial this time of the year. There’s going to be nerves in the postseason, but it comes down to who’s been there, who’s got the experience playing in these type of games,” he said. “We have the pieces, offensively, defensively. It’s just kind of coming together and playing for one another. Being in the help gap, boxing out, just the little dirty work. They maybe go unnoticed but help win.”

The Beavers are a potential NIT team and could get closer to playing in that tournament with a win or two in Las Vegas.

If Oregon State is to fulfill its season-long goal of reaching the NCAA tournament, it will likely take three wins to garner enough attention to be considered. A fourth would give the Beavers the tournament title and an automatic NCAA berth.