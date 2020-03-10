OSU men's basketball: Beavers head to Las Vegas with momentum

Like a lot of other college basketball teams this time of year, the Oregon State men are part of the hypothetical “Why Not Us?” campaign.
The Beavers’ up-and-down season has left them outside the NCAA tournament bubble. But they head to this week’s Pac-12 tournament with some momentum coming off their first two-game conference sweep with home wins against Stanford and California.
Eighth-seeded Oregon State (17-13) plays ninth-seeded Utah (16-14) in a first-round tournament game at noon Wednesday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The winner gets top seed Oregon in a quarterfinal at noon Thursday.
“I think it was important to get some momentum back in our direction. Even the weeks prior, our game at Arizona State and moments against Oregon, we were starting to put some things together and figure it out,” Beavers coach Wayne Tinkle said. “To have a little confidence but understand why we were successful is more important than just having that good feeling and hopefully carry that into the tourney.”
The coach says a big reason for last week’s success was improved shooting. OSU had overall field goal percentages of 43.8 against Stanford and 44.4 versus California, which put the Beavers just above their 43.5 conference average.
But it’s beyond the 3-point line where Oregon State has made recent progress. The Beavers shot 40.0 and 40.9%, well above their 29.5 in conference play. When adding in the 45.5 shot from deep at Arizona State, OSU has had three of its top four 3-point performances in conference play in the last four games. In addition, Cal’s 37% shooting overall in Oregon State’s senior day victory was the lowest by a conference opponent this season.
“This last weekend was big for us. Gives us a lot of confidence going forward,” junior guard Ethan Thompson said. “It feels great to get some wins back to back, especially in one week. We’re just trying to carry that momentum on down to Vegas.”
The Beavers have six players who have been to the Pac-12 tournament and contributed. Senior forward Tres Tinkle says that’s a key factor for his team.
“We have experience. That’s big and so crucial this time of the year. There’s going to be nerves in the postseason, but it comes down to who’s been there, who’s got the experience playing in these type of games,” he said. “We have the pieces, offensively, defensively. It’s just kind of coming together and playing for one another. Being in the help gap, boxing out, just the little dirty work. They maybe go unnoticed but help win.”
The Beavers are a potential NIT team and could get closer to playing in that tournament with a win or two in Las Vegas.
If Oregon State is to fulfill its season-long goal of reaching the NCAA tournament, it will likely take three wins to garner enough attention to be considered. A fourth would give the Beavers the tournament title and an automatic NCAA berth.
Four wins in four days at the Pac-12 tournament has been done before. Twice in fact.
Colorado did it in 2012, the first season of the conference’s expansion, and started its tournament run win wins against Utah and Oregon. The Ducks did it last year.
The Beavers start Wednesday knowing they have defeated three of the top six seeds, including Oregon, and they split with Utah.
Oregon State’s past two games have been some of its best examples of getting contributions across the board. In recent weeks, the Beavers have developed better chemistry and players are better understanding their roles.
“At least we got to this point,” coach Tinkle said. “The key moving forward is to be able to depend on that depth and contributions and the level of consistency with which we play.”