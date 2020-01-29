OSU men's basketball: Beavers look to fill individual roles to turn season around

“Don’t be afraid to take the criticism that comes with making a mistake. It’s nothing selfish, we just all want to help the team. We’ve just got to understand how to make plays.”

Thompson added: “I don’t think it’s anything negative, people being selfish. Just trying to do their part to help the team.”

Along those lines, coach Tinkle speculated that some players are possibly putting too much pressure on themselves to be perfect. He said he needs the players to be relaxed, and that it comes from being in engaged and locked into what is trying to be accomplished.

“Offensively, it’s caused us to struggle a little bit, and then defensively I think it’s taken us out of our game plan,” he said.

The Beavers’ problems have not been solely on defense.

OSU has averaged just 62 points in the last four games, with three games between 55 and 58 points. The Beavers have shot 41.3% in that stretch, including 35 of 95 (36.8) in the two home games last week.

In Stanford (15-4, 4-2), Oregon State faces a team that in Pac-12 play scores 69.8 points (fifth in the conference) and shoots 48.6% (first) and defensively allows 60.3 points (first) and sees opponents shoot 36.8% (second).