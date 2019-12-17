OSU men's basketball: Beavers look to finish nonconference slate strong

Oregon State's men’s basketball team is off to a good start, with last Saturday’s 80-46 home win against Arkansas-Pine Bluff pushing the Beavers to 8-1 on the season.
They’ve looked back at the 77-69 loss to Oklahoma five weeks ago in Portland as a game they believe they should have won.
But OSU got back to business and has won six straight since. Only the Portland State at Gill Coliseum, with an 81-76 final score, was decided by fewer than 20 points.
The NCAA on Monday released the season’s first NET rankings, which last year replaced the RPI as a tool used by the NCAA tournament selection committee.
The Beavers were 40th in those rankings (and moved up to 39th Tuesday), seventh among Pac-12 schools. It provides a good starting point should OSU take care of business in its three remaining nonconference games and fare well in conference play.
“It’s all about building momentum toward conference play and not taking steps back. So building one little, small block at a time,” Beavers coach Wayne Tinkle said after Saturday’s victory. “We know there’s a lot in front of us. Quite honestly, if we were 3 and 6 we’d be saying the same thing. We need to be hungry and humble knowing that we need to be better and that we can get better.”
Ahead is a two-game road trip, starting with a neutral-site contest against Texas-San Antonio (4-6) on Wednesday in Houston. The Beavers then travel to Texas A&M (4-5) for a Saturday game. The Aggies defeated the Beavers 67-64 in Portland last season.
You have free articles remaining.
Oregon State wraps up nonconference play Dec. 29 at home against North Dakota (4-7) before opening Pac-12 play Jan. 2 at Utah (8-2).
“It’s a tough road trip coming up, and if we finish preseason the way we want to and what we expect of ourselves … we’re obviously very confident. We know what this group can do,” said senior forward Tres Tinkle.
Coach Tinkle acknowledged that this week is an important one for his team.
The staff scheduled this road trip before the holiday break to challenge the players mentally. After the game with Texas A&M, the players will be off for a few days before returning to campus for a Dec. 26 practice.
“If we can stay locked in and finish this thing off … those will be the things we talk about in practice, and really the main thing is to continue to take steps in the right direction,” the coach said.
“These guys are a hungry group. They’re a group with an edge, a little bit of a chip. We feel like we’ve got a pretty good team here and that’s all we’re going to concern ourselves with, is just what our group can control and keep moving forward.”
The Beavers’ NET ranking will likely take a hit with its remaining nonconference schedule because all three of those teams are in the 200 range.
But should the Pac-12 collectively finish out its nonconference games well, the conference’s strength in the NET could help all involved and result in a large number of teams making the NCAA tournament.
Stanford, Arizona and Oregon lead the Pac-12 in those rankings. Trailing Oregon State, Utah was 54th and USC 75th on Tuesday. The Beavers have 11 conference games against teams among the top 34 teams in the NET rankings through Monday’s games.