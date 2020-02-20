OSU men's basketball: Beavers no match for Wildcats in Tucson

Whatever Oregon State was looking for Thursday night in terms of momentum it didn’t find.
Taking advantage of the Beavers’ offensive struggles throughout and 21 turnovers, Arizona took the lead in the opening minutes and faced only minor resistance in rolling to an 89-63 Pac-12 men’s basketball win at McKale Center in Tucson.
The 24th-ranked Wildcats (19-7, 9-4) got their eighth win in 10 games since the Beavers (15-11, 5-9) beat them 82-65 on Jan. 12 in Corvallis.
Jarod Lucas had a team-high 18 points, including four 3-pointers, to lead Oregon State, which has now lost two straight games by lopsided scores to teams they defeated in the first half of conference play. Colorado blew past the Beavers 69-47 last Saturday at Gill Coliseum.
Kylor Kelley added 14 points, eight rebounds and five blocks and Ethan Thompson 11 points and seven assists but also seven turnovers. Tres Tinkle finished with 10 points, extending his school-record streak of consecutive games in double-figure scoring to 91 before being ejected in the second half on his second technical foul.
“It just seemed lopsided on what kind of physicality you could get away with,” OSU coach Wayne Tinkle said in a radio interview afterward.
Josh Green had 18 points, six assists and four steals, Nico Mannion 16 points and six assists and Zeke Nnaji 13 points and seven rebounds for Arizona.
The Beavers shot 22 of 53 overall, 6 of 22 on 3-pointers and 13 of 15 at the foul line. The Wildcats were 28 of 64 overall, 10 of 21 from deep and 23 of 28 at the line. Arizona had eight turnovers to OSU’s 21, of which 13 came in the first half.
Oregon State trailed by 10 at halftime and closed within eight twice in the opening minutes of the second half before Arizona took complete control.
It went from bad to worse for Oregon State when Tres Tinkle, driving to the basket, was called for his second technical of the game when he swung his arm trying to free himself from Jemarl Baker Jr., connecting with Baker’s head.
His first technical game midway through the first half when double technicals were called on Tinkle and Christian Koloko when the two players got tangled under the basket.
You have free articles remaining.
The second technical and ejection came with 13:17 to go and the Beavers down 12.
Eighty-one seconds later, Wayne Tinkle was called for a technical as well, saying after the game he was questioning a non-traveling call on Arizona and made a traveling motion with his arms. Two Nico Mannion free throws made it 58-40.
Oregon State got no closer than 15 from there, while the final margin, 26, was Arizona’s largest.
The Beavers didn’t shoot well and committed 13 turnovers in the first half. But they were only down 10 at the break because Arizona didn’t shoot well either.
The Wildcats scored 12 straight after OSU’s Alfred Hollins got a basket on the Beavers’ opening possession.
Thompson played a key role in keeping Oregon State within arm’s reach despite his own problems taking care of the ball.
The junior guard scored four straight and later hit a 3-pointer as the Beavers closed within six two different times. He had a layup to cap a 7-0 run that got the deficit to four.
Arizona went on a 16-7 run covering five-plus minutes to lead 35-22 on Koloko’s dunk off an inbounds play following a timeout. Lucas had five points in that stretch.
Tres Tinkle scored five straight OSU points late in the half before Lucas and Nnaji traded 3-pointers to complete the scoring.
Thompson had a team-high nine points at the break. Lucas added eight points and Tinkle seven.
Oregon State shot 11 of 29 overall and 3 of 10 on 3-pointers in the half. Arizona was 13 of 35 and 3 of 8, respectively.
The Beavers had only 10 turnovers against the Wildcats the first time and have had five games since then with 10 turnovers or fewer. Oregon State averaged a conference-best 10.5 turnovers in Pac-12 play going into the week.