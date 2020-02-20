OSU men's basketball: Beavers no match for Wildcats in Tucson

The Beavers shot 22 of 53 overall, 6 of 22 on 3-pointers and 13 of 15 at the foul line. The Wildcats were 28 of 64 overall, 10 of 21 from deep and 23 of 28 at the line. Arizona had eight turnovers to OSU’s 21, of which 13 came in the first half.

Oregon State trailed by 10 at halftime and closed within eight twice in the opening minutes of the second half before Arizona took complete control.

It went from bad to worse for Oregon State when Tres Tinkle, driving to the basket, was called for his second technical of the game when he swung his arm trying to free himself from Jemarl Baker Jr., connecting with Baker’s head.

His first technical game midway through the first half when double technicals were called on Tinkle and Christian Koloko when the two players got tangled under the basket.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The second technical and ejection came with 13:17 to go and the Beavers down 12.

Eighty-one seconds later, Wayne Tinkle was called for a technical as well, saying after the game he was questioning a non-traveling call on Arizona and made a traveling motion with his arms. Two Nico Mannion free throws made it 58-40.

Oregon State got no closer than 15 from there, while the final margin, 26, was Arizona’s largest.