OSU men's basketball: Civil War has brought out Beavers' best the past two seasons

Playing rival Oregon in Civil War men’s basketball has pushed Oregon State to the top of its game the past two seasons.
Last year’s two-game season sweep of the Ducks, who went on to reach the NCAA Sweet 16, was the first for the Beavers since 2010. The 63-53 home win against Oregon last month gave OSU its first three-game winning streak in the Civil War in 27 years.
The Beavers haven’t been able to match what they’ve shown against the Ducks in many other instances. But the green and yellow have had their full attention.
“I think we can play like we do against Oregon against other teams. The Civil War brings out the best in us, I feel,” said Beavers senior Kylor Kelley.
It’s been more than three decades since Oregon State has recorded consecutive Civil War road wins. But the Beavers (15-12, 5-10) will have that in their sights Thursday night when they travel to Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene to take on the 14th-ranked Ducks (21-7, 10-5).
OSU has arguably its three biggest wins the past two seasons against Oregon, the more accomplished program in recent decades. The Ducks won 39 of 49 Civil Wars, dating to the 1994-95 season, before the Beavers took four of the last five, finding whatever they needed to get over on their rivals.
“Obviously we want to try to do that in every game,” Oregon State junior Zach Reichle said. “I guess the last couple years it has been like that so hopefully it’s like that this game, too.”
Added senior Tres Tinkle, who is 5-2 in Civil War games in his career: “We love that atmosphere and we play better in it that environment. We want to peak at the right time, so we’re just going to do everything we can.”
A big part of the current three-game winning streak against the Ducks has been the ability to slow down Oregon senior Payton Pritchard, the point guard from West Linn who had a career-best 38-point performance in last Saturday’s overtime win at Arizona that has kept the Ducks in the hunt for the regular-season conference title.
In those three games versus the Beavers, Pritchard has averaged 11.3 points while shooting 13 of 41 (31.7%) from the field, including 6 of 20 (30.0) on 3-pointers. This season, he’s shooting 46% from the field and 39.8 on 3s.
Pritchard had 16 points in the Feb. 8 game at Gill Coliseum, but he shot 7 of 21. He filled out the box score with nine assists, four rebounds and two steals. Pritchard has averaged 7.3 assists and two turnovers in the last three Civil War games.
“I just think with our length, both on the ball and with Kylor (Kelley) at the rim, it’s affected his shot a little bit,” OSU coach Wayne Tinkle said of his team’s success against the Pac-12 player of the year candidate. “But he’s such a darn warrior. Coming off a huge game, his career high at Arizona. His last Civil War, I know he’s really going to look to do his thing. We’ve got to be able to guard him with all five guys.”
The Beavers played more man-to-man defense against the Ducks last time than they have in any game this season, coach Tinkle said. Ethan Thompson had the primary assignment on Pritchard the first time, as he has against the Pac-12 top point guards, but it’s been a team effort to keep Pritchard from going off.
OSU senior Tres Tinkle says the goal is to get the ball out of Pritchard’s hands and put pressure on his teammates to make plays.
“I think Ethan did a great job on the ball against him,” he said. “Just make sure we got over every single screen and he doesn’t have space to get open looks. When he was attacking we were able to bring guys off the ball.”