OSU men's basketball: Defense fails Beavers in loss that leads to road sweep

Oregon State couldn’t get enough defensive stops to slow down a Washington State squad fueled by a breakout game from Isaac Bonton and the presence of former Cougar great Klay Thompson to have his jersey retired at halftime.

WSU shot 50 percent or better in both halves and pulled away in the final five minutes Saturday afternoon for an 89-76 Pac-12 men’s basketball win at Beasley Coliseum in Pullman.

Bonton, a junior guard from Portland averaging 13.4 points, had 34 plus eight rebounds and eight assists. The Parkrose High alum had four 3-pointers and made all 14 of his free throw attempts.

The Cougars (12-7, 3-3), who also got 22 points from CJ Elleby, shot 28 of 55 for the game, including 8 of 20 on 3-pointers, and were 25 of 27 at the foul line.

Tres Tinkle had 22 points and eight rebounds and Ethan Thompson 14 points and five rebounds for the Beavers (12-6, 2-4), who shot 31 of 62 with 2 of 13 on 3s and 12 of 15 at the line. Oregon State is shooting 11 of 60 (18.3%) on 3s in four conference road games.

“We’ve got to do a better job defensively,” said OSU coach Wayne Tinkle, whose team struggled defending in transition and in the half court. The coach added that he was disappointed in the defensive rim protection.