OSU men's basketball: Defense fails Beavers in loss that leads to road sweep

Oregon State couldn’t get enough defensive stops to slow down a Washington State squad fueled by a breakout game from Isaac Bonton and the presence of former Cougar great Klay Thompson to have his jersey retired at halftime.
WSU shot 50 percent or better in both halves and pulled away in the final five minutes Saturday afternoon for an 89-76 Pac-12 men’s basketball win at Beasley Coliseum in Pullman.
Bonton, a junior guard from Portland averaging 13.4 points, had 34 plus eight rebounds and eight assists. The Parkrose High alum had four 3-pointers and made all 14 of his free throw attempts.
The Cougars (12-7, 3-3), who also got 22 points from CJ Elleby, shot 28 of 55 for the game, including 8 of 20 on 3-pointers, and were 25 of 27 at the foul line.
Tres Tinkle had 22 points and eight rebounds and Ethan Thompson 14 points and five rebounds for the Beavers (12-6, 2-4), who shot 31 of 62 with 2 of 13 on 3s and 12 of 15 at the line. Oregon State is shooting 11 of 60 (18.3%) on 3s in four conference road games.
“We’ve got to do a better job defensively,” said OSU coach Wayne Tinkle, whose team struggled defending in transition and in the half court. The coach added that he was disappointed in the defensive rim protection.
It was a big week for WSU, which also got a 72-61 win against No. 8 Oregon on Thursday after losing at California and Stanford.
Coupled with the 64-56 defeat at Washington, Oregon State was swept in the two-game road set and returns home to host UCLA on Thursday.
Coming out of halftime with a six-point lead, Washington State was able to keep Oregon State at arm’s length for most of the early stretches of the second half until Tres Tinkle’s conventional three-point play with 11:57 remaining cut the Beavers’ deficit to three.
You have free articles remaining.
But the Beavers had four turnovers and freshman guard Gianni Hunt committed his fourth personal foul at the 10:26 mark to put the Cougars in the bonus before the visitors scored again.
WSU scored 10 straight, seven from Bonton, to push the lead back to 13.
Tres Tinkle sparked a 7-0 run in return, with another three-point play and a basket off a backcourt steal.
OSU continued to score in the game’s final six minutes but couldn’t do enough on the defensive end to make a run at the road split.
The Beavers also got 11 points five rebounds and three blocks from Kylor Kelley, 10 points from Sean Miller-Moore and eight from Hunt.
Oregon State had its best scoring first half in the last eight games while shooting 17 of 30 but still trailed 46-40 at halftime.
Tres Tinkle scored off an Alfred Hollins to give the Beavers a 16-13 lead. It also gave the senior forward 2,000 points for his collegiate career, making him the 16th player in Pac-12 history to do so.
Those points were part of a 7-0 run that saw OSU take a 19-13 lead.
The Cougars quickly closed the gap and the teams traded baskets for most of the last nine minutes of the half before WSU closed on a 9-0 run, including Bonton’s desperation, long-distance 3-pointer at the buzzer to put the home team ahead 46-40.
Washington State shot 15 of 30 for the half, including 5 of 11 on 3-pointers.
The Beavers were 0 for 4 from deep.