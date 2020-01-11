OSU men's basketball: Defensive lapses a hurdle for Beavers

“Showed some fight … but we’ve got to get a lot better defensively.”

That was Wayne Tinkle’s statement and overriding message after Oregon State fell behind big and couldn’t climb all the way back in an 82-76 home loss to Arizona State in a Pac-12 men’s basketball game on Thursday night.

As the coach would go on to say, the Sun Devils (10-5, 1-1) had an answer no matter what defense the Beavers (11-4, 1-2) threw at them.

ASU built a 36-25 halftime advantage. The visitors shot 45.5% in the first 20 minutes, but the home team was only 8 of 23 (34.8) with nine turnovers.

The Sun Devils' advantage eventually reached 17 midway through the second half. The closest the Beavers would get was four, but that came on an Ethan Thompson layup with 16 seconds left.

Both teams shot well in the second half, with OSU holding a slight advantage at 55.6 to 51.9. An ASU team that’s struggled this season on offense had its third-best field goal percentage (48.3) and tied its top 3-point mark (50.0).

“They could pick whatever poison,” Tinkle said. “They beat us off the dribble and got to the rim. We helped, they’d kick it and hit 3s. Sometimes you’ve got to just tip your cap."