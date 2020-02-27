OSU men's basketball: Ducks' early second-half run too much for Beavers

EUGENE — Frustration had long since set in Thursday night when Wayne Tinkle and two of his players came out of their Matthew Knight Arena locker room to meet with the media after a 69-54 loss to Oregon.
There was plenty to point to as the 14th-ranked Ducks collected 16 offensive rebounds and used a 16-3 run to open the second half, building a 17-point lead that eventually reached 23.
As Tinkle pointed out, Oregon (22-7, 11-5 Pac-12) rebounded half its misses from the floor. Oregon State (15-13, 5-11) actually shot a better overall percentage but gave the Ducks too many extra chances.
“We didn’t defend like we should,” said OSU senior Tres Tinkle, the coach’s son. “We didn’t have people be ready for a game like this and it catches up to you.”
Coach Tinkle highlighted a lack of rim protection and offensive execution, turnovers (15 to Oregon’s four), rebounding (getting “outphysicaled”) and the defensive job Oregon did on Tres Tinkle and Ethan Thompson, the Beavers’ top two scorers.
“We’ve got to get those guys more looks. But in order to do that other guys need to make contributions so that we can keep them honest,” coach Tinkle said. “We have to have contributions from everybody, offensively and defensively, and when we get that we’re a better team. When we don’t it’s really tough to beat the level of talent in this league consistently.”
Thompson, a junior guard, had a strong first half, scoring 13 points on 5-of-6 shooting, including three 3-pointers. But the Ducks changed their defensive strategy after halftime, double-teaming Thompson on pick-and-roll plays.
Payton Pritchard went into attack mode in the second half, making aggressive moves to the basket and taking what the Oregon State defense was giving him.
When it wasn’t Oregon’s do-everything senior point guard taking over, his teammates, notably backcourt mate Will Richardson, were pitching in plenty on the offensive end.
The Beavers never found a consistent answer scoring or defending, and the Ducks essentially put the game away in just seven minutes after a close first half to stop OSU’s three-game winning Civil War winning streak.
Oregon’s 16-3 run was more than the Beavers could handle.
Pritchard had seven points and Richardson four in that seven-minute, game-deciding run after Oregon led 29-25 at halftime.
Richardson hit a 3-pointer to open the half and Pritchard scored in transition. Tres Tinkle and Pritchard traded layups and OSU’s Kylor Kelley made a free throw before the Ducks scored nine straight.
Richardson drove for two, Francis Okoro made two foul shots and Addison Patterson got two more inside. Pritchard finished the stretch with a 3-pointer, hitting over top of Gianni Hunt off an inbounds play at the end of the shot clock.
That put Oregon up 17. And for good measure, after a Tres Tinkle free throw, Pritchard and Richardson added 3-pointers on consecutive possessions to push the advantage to 22.
Twenty-three would be the Ducks’ largest lead of the game. The Beavers got no closer than 15.
Thompson had 15 points, five rebounds and six assists. Tres Tinkle added 14 points and 10 rebounds and Zach Reichle 11 points.
Pritchard had 23 points and Richardson 15. Both scored 15 in the second half.
The Beavers shot 19 of 44, 6 of 20 on 3-pointers. The Ducks shot 26 of 63 overall, 11 of 23 on 3-pointers.
“I think a lot of frustrations on offense were affecting us on the defensive end as a team. We just didn’t have the urgency to get them back,” Thompson said. “I don’t think we played with a lot of energy and focus this game. I don’t know for what reason.”
Oregon closed the first half on a 10-4 run after some defensive breakdowns by Oregon State.
“Then we came out in the second half and again, we had some of our guys, we just didn’t have that urgency that we needed to have,” coach Tinkle said. “Then give them credit. They made tough shots. Payton, his best game I think in the Civil War in his career. Tough shots. Our guys had hands up and he drilled them, then he made some nice plays at the rim.”
A first half filled with shooting struggles for both teams ended with Oregon finding some traction in the final minutes.
Tres Tinkle scored off an offensive rebounds and Thompson hit a long two to for a 7-5 OSU lead.
Pritchard came back with consecutive 3-pointers, one he hit with Thompson in his face and let the Beavers bench know about it. Shakur Juiston then dunked on Kelley and finished the and-1 at the foul line to complete a 9-1 run.
Thompson hit his first deep ball to get Oregon State within three, the second to tie the game at 18-all and the third to give the Beavers a 21-19 lead with 3:20 left in the half.
Oregon’s Anthony Mathis, starting for the injured Chris Duarte (hand), then hit back-to-back 3s as part of an 8-2 run that put the Ducks up six.
Thompson banked in a shot beyond halfcourt as time ran out in the half, but the shot was ruled no good, giving the home team a 29-25 lead at the break.
Mathis had 11 points and Pritchard eight at halftime.
Oregon shot 11 for 31 for the half, 5 of 11 on 3-pointers, while Oregon State was 8 of 21, 4 of 11 from 3 behind Thompson’s 3 of 4.
OSU junior forward Payton Dastrup was unavailable Thursday, suspended one game due to a violation of team rules. Dastrup, who was with the team Thursday but in street clothes, has played in seven conference games this season, averaging 1.6 points in 4.7 minutes.