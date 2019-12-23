OSU men's basketball: Former Beavers Gary Payton II signs with Wizards

Former Oregon State star Gary Payton II has signed a contract with the Washington Wizards.

Payton, listed at 6-foot-3 and 190 pounds, has played in 16 games (15 starts) this season for the South Bay Lakers, averaging 21.4 points, 9.5 rebounds, 6.8 assists and a NBA G League-leading 3.2 steals per game. He has 14 double-doubles this season (nine point-rebound and five point-assist).

The fourth-year pro was recently named NBA G League player of the week for the week of Dec. 16 after averaging 30.7 points, 7.7 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.3 blocks while shooting 58.7 percent from the field.

Payton signed a 10-day contract with the Wizards in January 2019, appearing in three games and averaging 3.7 points per game off the bench. After completing that stint, Payton returned to the Rio Grande Valley Vipers, helping lead them to the NBA G League championship. In his four year career, Payton has played in 32 total games with the Milwaukee Bucks, Los Angeles Lakers and Wizards.

