OSU men's basketball: Kelley, Thompson lead Beavers in win in Houston

Big offensive performances by Kylor Kelley and Ethan Thompson on Wednesday helped Oregon State survive having its top scorer sit for more than half the game with foul trouble.
Kelley and Thompson each scored 23 points in the Beavers’ 88-78 win against Texas-San Antonio as part of the Battleground 2k19 at Houston’s Toyota Center, home of the Houston Rockets.
OSU senior Tres Tinkle, the Pac-12’s leading scorer, picked up his third foul late in the first half and his fourth with 15:51 left in the game as the Beavers (9-1) held a 13-point lead. The latter sent Tinkle to the bench for the next 12 minutes.
He returned after the under-four-minute timeout with OSU still ahead 11.
Kelley’s 23 points, on 7-of-8 shooting overall and 9 of 11 at the free-throw line, were a career high. He scored 22 earlier this season against Grambling State. Kelley also had six rebounds and three blocks.
Thompson, who tied a career high in scoring, shot 8 of 11 overall with two 3-pointers along with four assists and two steals. The junior guard has shot 28 of 44 (63.6%) in the last four games.
Thompson also scored 23 as a freshman in the 2017-18 regular-season finale at Washington State.
Oregon State picked up its seventh straight win and will travel to College Station on Saturday to play Texas A&M. The Beavers then wrap up nonconference play Dec. 29 at home against North Dakota.
OSU equaled its longest winning streak since the 1989-90 team won 10 on a row. The 1992-93 also won seven straight.
Tinkle, averaging 21.9 points coming in, scored 11 — five after he returned late in the game — to reach double figures for the 75th straight game. Mel Counts (1961-64) holds the Oregon State record with 89.
Zach Reichle added eight points, a career-high six assists and three rebounds for the Beavers, who led 20-10 eight minutes into the game and never trailed. Teammate Sean Miller-Moore had a season-high 10 points.
Jhivvan Jackson, who entered as the nation’s leading scorer at 25.2 points per game, had 28 for the Roadrunners (4-7).
Kelley had 10 of OSU’s first 20 points and 15 in less than 14 minutes as his teammates continued to look for the 7-footer at the basket.
Thompson’s dunk off a Reichle steal and assist to give the Beavers a 34-19 lead. Thompson fed Roman Silva for a layin and a 38-24 advantage, the biggest of the first half.
UTSA answered with 10 straight points, a run that Tinkle ended with a 3-pointer with 1:10 left in the half. But 15 seconds later, Tinkle was whistled for his third personal foul chasing an offensive rebound.
The Beavers led by seven at halftime before scoring the first nine points of the second half — the last five by Thompson — to go ahead 50-34.
Tinkle’s fourth personal came with 15:51 remaining as he attempted to draw an offensive charge, his second such foul called in that fashion.
The OSU lead was still 16 after Miller-Moore’s conventional three-point play before UTSA made another run.
The Roadrunners scored eight in a row to close within eight, and the deficit closed to six on five straight Jackson points. But the margin would get no smaller.
The Beavers got scoring from six different players in the final seven minutes, including Tinkle’s corner 3-pointer with 2:09 left that had OSU up 12.
Oregon State shot 29 of 52 (55.8), getting over 50% for the fourth straight game and fifth in the last six.
UTSA was 27 of 60 (45.0) for a season high in percentage for a Beavers opponent. The Roadrunners made 15 of 33 3-pointers, including five for Jackson and another opponent season high for makes.
UTSA won the rebounds 31-28.