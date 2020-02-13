OSU men's basketball: Look at the opponent — Utah

Utah comes to Gill Coliseum on Thursday night for a Pac-12 men’s basketball game with Oregon State. Here’s a look at the Utes.
Bouncing back from a two-game losing streak, Utah got a home sweep of Stanford (64-56 in overtime) and California (60-45) last week.
Utah shot below 40% from the floor in three straight games before shooting 45.3 (24-53) against Cal.
The Utes beat Oregon State in the Jan. 2 conference opener in Salt Lake City.
Sophomore forward Timmy Allen had 25 points and 10 rebounds, shooting 6 of 17 overall and 13 of 15 at the free-throw line. Sophomore Both Gach added 17 points and six rebounds and freshman guard Rylan Jones 14 points and five assists. For the Beavers, Tres Tinkle had 19 points and Zach Reichle and Ethan Thompson chipped in 15 apiece.
Utah then lost four straight before sweeping the Washington schools at home and getting swept by the Los Angeles schools on the road. They Utes are 0-5 in Pac-12 road games. Their lone win a true road game came at Nevada, 79-74, on Nov. 5. Utah also beat current No. 12 Kentucky, 69-66, on Dec. 18 in Las Vegas.
Allen averages 18.4 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists. He shoots 43.8% from the field, 22.9 on 3-pointers and 75.0 at the foul line. Gach averages 10.6 points and Jones 10.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 4.9 assists.
After missing the past four games with a knee injury, Gach is reported to be a game-time decision for Thursday’s game in Corvallis.
Freshman center Branden Carlson was named the Pac-12 freshman of the week after averaging 10.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.5 blocks versus the Bay Area schools.
As a team, Utah shoots 44.9% overall, 33.1 on 3s and 74.1 on free throws. Opponents shoot 42.9, 34.8 and 72.6, respectively.
In Pac-12 play, the Utes are third in free-throw percentage (73.8), fifth in assists (13.1) and steals (6.4), sixth in rebounding margin (plus-0.2), seventh in turnovers (12.9), tied for seventh in blocks (3.0), eighth in rebounding (34.4), ninth in points allowed (69.5), 10th in field goal percentage (40.4), 3-point percentage (30.6) and defensive field goal percentage (45.0), 11th in scoring (64.9) and defensive 3-point percentage (37.4).
Also in conference play, Jones is fourth in assists (4.6) and seventh in free-throw percentage (85.3); Carlson is fifth in blocks (1.8); and Allen is seventh in rebounds (7.2) and ninth in points (15.5).
Utah leads the all-time series with Oregon State 19-13, including a 7-6 edge since the Utes joined the Pac-12 starting in the 2011-12 season.