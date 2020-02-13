OSU men's basketball: Look at the opponent — Utah

Utah comes to Gill Coliseum on Thursday night for a Pac-12 men’s basketball game with Oregon State. Here’s a look at the Utes.

Bouncing back from a two-game losing streak, Utah got a home sweep of Stanford (64-56 in overtime) and California (60-45) last week.

Utah shot below 40% from the floor in three straight games before shooting 45.3 (24-53) against Cal.

The Utes beat Oregon State in the Jan. 2 conference opener in Salt Lake City.

Sophomore forward Timmy Allen had 25 points and 10 rebounds, shooting 6 of 17 overall and 13 of 15 at the free-throw line. Sophomore Both Gach added 17 points and six rebounds and freshman guard Rylan Jones 14 points and five assists. For the Beavers, Tres Tinkle had 19 points and Zach Reichle and Ethan Thompson chipped in 15 apiece.

Utah then lost four straight before sweeping the Washington schools at home and getting swept by the Los Angeles schools on the road. They Utes are 0-5 in Pac-12 road games. Their lone win a true road game came at Nevada, 79-74, on Nov. 5. Utah also beat current No. 12 Kentucky, 69-66, on Dec. 18 in Las Vegas.

