OSU men's basketball: Look at the opponent — Washington

Oregon State is on the road Thursday night in Seattle to play Washington in a Pac-12 Conference game. Here’s a look at the Huskies.
Washington (11-6, 1-3) is coming off road losses to Stanford (61-55) and California (61-58 in overtime) in which the Huskies played without starting point guard Quade Green.
Green (11.6 points, 5.3 assists) has been declared academically ineligible for the winter quarter and his return date is uncertain. A sophomore and transfer from Kentucky, he started 14 of Washington’s first 15 games.
Washington has shot 38.7% overall in conference play and its opponents 34.3. Without Green last week, the Huskies shot a combined 38 of 113 (33.6).
They’re led by freshman forward Isaiah Stewart, averaging 18.2 points, 8.6 rebounds and 1.9 blocks while shooting 58.2% from the floor and 75.0 at the free-throw line.
Freshman forward Jaden McDaniels adds 13.5 points and 6.4 rebounds while shooting 42.1 overall, 34.8 on 3-pointer and 73.4 at the foul line and junior guard Nahziah Carter 13.2 points and 5.4 rebounds (44.5/37.3/62.7).
As a team for the season, Washington shoots 45.8% overall, 31.7 on 3s and 71.0 at the line. Their opponents are 37.2/31.7/67.2.
The Huskies are ninth in the Pac-12 in scoring (71.6 ppg) and third in scoring defense 62.8, first in field goal percentage defense and blocks (6.4), third in steals (7.4), sixth in field goal percentage (45.8) and 3-point percentage defense, seventh in free throw percentage and ninth in 3-point percentage, turnover margin (minus-0.65) and assists (12.9).
The Huskies’ signature win was a 67-64 victory against current No. 2 Baylor (67-64) in the season opener in Anchorage, Alaska. They also had tight losses to current No. 1 Gonzaga (83-76) at home and to Houston (75-71) in Hawaii.
But they lost to UCLA (66-64) at home in the conference opener before bouncing back to throttle USC (72-40).
Washington leads the all-time series with Oregon State 162-142, and the teams are even in the last eight matchups. The Huskies won both games last season, 79-69 in Corvallis and 81-76 in overtime at home.
The Beavers have lost 15 straight in Seattle dating to an 80-72 win in 2003.
Oregon State enters the game 46th and Washington 52nd the NCAA NET rankings.