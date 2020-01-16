OSU men's basketball: Look at the opponent — Washington

Isaiah Stewart Washington

Washington's Isaiah Stewart (33) is fouled by Houston's Nate Hinton in a game earlier this season in Hawaii. Stewart and the Huskies host Oregon State on Thursday night.

 Marco Garciam ASSOCIATED PRESS

Oregon State is on the road Thursday night in Seattle to play Washington in a Pac-12 Conference game. Here’s a look at the Huskies.

Washington (11-6, 1-3) is coming off road losses to Stanford (61-55) and California (61-58 in overtime) in which the Huskies played without starting point guard Quade Green.

Green (11.6 points, 5.3 assists) has been declared academically ineligible for the winter quarter and his return date is uncertain. A sophomore and transfer from Kentucky, he started 14 of Washington’s first 15 games.

Washington has shot 38.7% overall in conference play and its opponents 34.3. Without Green last week, the Huskies shot a combined 38 of 113 (33.6).

They’re led by freshman forward Isaiah Stewart, averaging 18.2 points, 8.6 rebounds and 1.9 blocks while shooting 58.2% from the floor and 75.0 at the free-throw line.

Freshman forward Jaden McDaniels adds 13.5 points and 6.4 rebounds while shooting 42.1 overall, 34.8 on 3-pointer and 73.4 at the foul line and junior guard Nahziah Carter 13.2 points and 5.4 rebounds (44.5/37.3/62.7).

As a team for the season, Washington shoots 45.8% overall, 31.7 on 3s and 71.0 at the line. Their opponents are 37.2/31.7/67.2.

The Huskies are ninth in the Pac-12 in scoring (71.6 ppg) and third in scoring defense 62.8, first in field goal percentage defense and blocks (6.4), third in steals (7.4), sixth in field goal percentage (45.8) and 3-point percentage defense, seventh in free throw percentage and ninth in 3-point percentage, turnover margin (minus-0.65) and assists (12.9).

The Huskies’ signature win was a 67-64 victory against current No. 2 Baylor (67-64) in the season opener in Anchorage, Alaska. They also had tight losses to current No. 1 Gonzaga (83-76) at home and to Houston (75-71) in Hawaii.

But they lost to UCLA (66-64) at home in the conference opener before bouncing back to throttle USC (72-40).

Washington leads the all-time series with Oregon State 162-142, and the teams are even in the last eight matchups. The Huskies won both games last season, 79-69 in Corvallis and 81-76 in overtime at home.

The Beavers have lost 15 straight in Seattle dating to an 80-72 win in 2003.

Oregon State enters the game 46th and Washington 52nd the NCAA NET rankings.

