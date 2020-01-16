OSU men's basketball: Look at the opponent — Washington

Oregon State is on the road Thursday night in Seattle to play Washington in a Pac-12 Conference game. Here’s a look at the Huskies.

Washington (11-6, 1-3) is coming off road losses to Stanford (61-55) and California (61-58 in overtime) in which the Huskies played without starting point guard Quade Green.

Green (11.6 points, 5.3 assists) has been declared academically ineligible for the winter quarter and his return date is uncertain. A sophomore and transfer from Kentucky, he started 14 of Washington’s first 15 games.

Washington has shot 38.7% overall in conference play and its opponents 34.3. Without Green last week, the Huskies shot a combined 38 of 113 (33.6).

They’re led by freshman forward Isaiah Stewart, averaging 18.2 points, 8.6 rebounds and 1.9 blocks while shooting 58.2% from the floor and 75.0 at the free-throw line.

Freshman forward Jaden McDaniels adds 13.5 points and 6.4 rebounds while shooting 42.1 overall, 34.8 on 3-pointer and 73.4 at the foul line and junior guard Nahziah Carter 13.2 points and 5.4 rebounds (44.5/37.3/62.7).

As a team for the season, Washington shoots 45.8% overall, 31.7 on 3s and 71.0 at the line. Their opponents are 37.2/31.7/67.2.