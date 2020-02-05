OSU men's basketball: Lucas climbs out of slump to find shooting touch

By his own admission after the fact, Jarod Lucas was in a slump.
The Oregon State freshman guard, the top high school scorer in Southern California history, wasn’t hitting shots.
Through the Beavers’ first eight Pac-12 games, Lucas had 10 points on 1-of-12 shooting, including 1 of 9 from 3-point range, his specialty.
But something changed Jan. 30 at Stanford’s Maples Pavilion.
Lucas had suddenly found his shot. In 11 first-half minutes against the Cardinal, he was 4 of 5 overall and 3 of 4 from beyond the arc while making all six of his free throw attempts. He finished with 21 points as the OSU (13-9, 3-7) men's basketball team snapped a four-game losing streak.
“Not to say that I lost confidence, but a little bit was down,” he said. “I just tried to keep telling myself stay locked in no matter what the situation.”
During that rough stretch when hardly anything was falling, Lucas was reading articles and watching game footage from better times. After all, the Los Altos High School product averaged 40 points a game as a senior last winter.
Lucas was also receiving videos from his grandfather of some of his hot-shooting games.
“So every day before I went to sleep I made sure I watched the ball go through the basket, and see the baskets that I scored before,” he said.
Believing the young player’s confidence had been affected, Beavers coach Wayne Tinkle had a conversation with Lucas heading into the Stanford game. He needed to be “focused on the simple things.”
“What we’ve been telling him is he’s got to give us a reason to play him if he’s not making shots, and that’s being solid defensively, making good decisions offensively,” the coach said. “We never were going to be worried about him shooting the ball. Even though he hadn’t shot it like we knew he could. But he was passing up shots.
“I think now he understands what we need him to do, and I think that’s put him in a better mindset. So hopefully he’ll continue to play as well as he did last week.”
Lucas followed up the Stanford game with seven points on 1-of-2 shooting (both 3-point attempts) and 4 of 5 at the foul line in 21 minutes in last Saturday’s loss at California.
“I feel like he’s not really a kid to lose confidence,” Oregon State senior forward Tres Tinkle said. “Finding that rhythm and seeing some go through the net obviously help clear your mind and get back to shooting the ball like we know he can.”
If Oregon State is going to get an offensive boost off the bench, this season’s results show that it’s likely come from Lucas or Gianni Hunt, another freshman guard. Both have 38 points in conference play.
Hunt had a combined 14 points in the two-game road trip to the Washington schools. But it’s Lucas who has shown the bigger offensive potential.
With opponents focusing on Tres Tinkle and Ethan Thompson, the team’s top two scorers, additional scoring has been inconsistent. That made the contributions from Lucas a huge shot in the arm for a team that had scored fewer than 60 points in three of its previous four games.
Junior forward Alfred Hollins, averaging 5.5 points going into the Cal game, came through with 14 in the second half to keep afloat an otherwise stagnant offense.
“Teams are going to try to take away our 1-2 punch and other guys need to step up,” coach Tinkle said. “It was good to see those guys get it going. If we can get five, six guys consistent, night in, night out on both ends, I think we’ll get to where we feel we’re hitting our stride.”
Tres Tinkle a finalist for award
Tres Tinkle was named one of 10 finalists for the 2020 Julius Erving Small Forward of the Year Award, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced Wednesday.
Named after Class of 1993 Hall of Famer and 16-year professional basketball player Julius Erving, the annual honor in its sixth year recognizes the top small forwards in Division I men’s college basketball.
A national committee comprising top college basketball personnel determined the watch list of 20 candidates in October, which has now been narrowed to just 10