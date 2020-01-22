OSU men's basketball: Miller-Moore growing into his role

Sean Miller-Moore is the definition of a role player.
He arrived in Corvallis last summer with basketball as his outlet to hardships early in his life, having lost both his parents by the age of 6.
In an interview soon after getting to Oregon State’s campus, Miller-Moore said he would do anything to win and whatever was asked of him.
The Canadian junior guard and transfer from Moberly Area Community College in Missouri is being praised for doing just that as his role with the Beaver men’s basketball team increases.
“He cares a lot and he really wants to help the team,” said teammate Tres Tinkle.
Gianni Hunt: “High energy, he’s going to come in and work. Try his best at whatever he’s doing … he’s good at helping the team win.”
Ethan Thompson: “Every time he subs in it seems like he’s being very productive with his minutes. He provides a good source of energy, especially in transition. He’s able to get out and run the floor.”
Miller-Moore, who is listed as a guard but plays small forward for Oregon State (12-6, 2-4), is coming off his most productive offensive game as a Beaver. He equaled his season high with 10 points on 5-of-5 shooting with two rebounds and two assists in a season-best 19 minutes in last Saturday’s loss at Washington State.
Miller-Moore, a Toronto native, said he’s still working to find what the team needs of him. What he sees as his job is “being the gritty guy,” helping get his teammates open, cutting hard to the basket and running in transition.
“I just try to stay ready every time my coach has to get me in,” he said. “Whether it’s one minute left in the game, three minutes left in the first half. It doesn’t matter, I just know I have got to ready for whatever.”
Miller-Moore, "Rugzy" to his teammates, is averaging 3.5 points and 2.4 rebounds while playing 9.8 minutes per game. His 69% field goal percentage (29 of 42) would lead the Pac-12 if he met the minimum of three shots made per contest. Twenty-six of his 41 rebounds have come on the offensive end.
OSU coach Wayne Tinkle says Miller-Moore has progressively gotten more accustomed with his role and what is needed.
On offense, the coach says that’s being a rebounder, cutter and screener. Tinkle says the team as a whole needs to screen better and be more physical to help Tres Tinkle, the coach’s son and the Beavers’ leading scorer, get better looks at the basket.
“Sean’s got to get better there … but he brings a lot of energy, he makes plays at the rim,” coach Tinkle said. “Now we get him a little more comfortable in our zone (defense), his role will continue to increase.”
Against Washington State, Miller-Moore was making plays on both ends that kept him on the floor.
He had an assist on a Tres Tinkle basket that gave the Beavers their largest lead of the game at 19-13. In the second half, he went high to throw down a lob from Tinkle and soon after skied above the rim to flush home a teammate’s miss.
Tres Tinkle said he had conversations with Miller-Moore before the season about what to expect and suggestions of how to approach his role as a newcomer.
“That’s the biggest thing I told him, just stay in it and do what they’re asking and you’re minutes will come. Sure enough, he stuck with it and he’s seen more and more and I’m sure it’s going to keep going from there,” Tinkle said.
If Miller-Moore’s expanded time against the Cougars is any sign, that might be sooner rather than later.
Oregon State has used the same starting lineup all season, with Thompson and Zach Reichle at guards, Tres Tinkle and Alfred Hollins at forwards and Kylor Kelley at center. When asked if he anticipated any changes with reserves potentially cutting into starters’ minutes, coach Tinkle said Tuesday, “We could. We’ll take a look at that this week, for sure.”
Miller-Moore has shown he’s hungry to contribute, and his answer was a simple one when questioned if he felt he was making the most of his minutes.
“Yeah, but I feel like I can do more regardless,” he said.