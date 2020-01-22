OSU men's basketball: Miller-Moore growing into his role

Against Washington State, Miller-Moore was making plays on both ends that kept him on the floor.

He had an assist on a Tres Tinkle basket that gave the Beavers their largest lead of the game at 19-13. In the second half, he went high to throw down a lob from Tinkle and soon after skied above the rim to flush home a teammate’s miss.

Tres Tinkle said he had conversations with Miller-Moore before the season about what to expect and suggestions of how to approach his role as a newcomer.

“That’s the biggest thing I told him, just stay in it and do what they’re asking and you’re minutes will come. Sure enough, he stuck with it and he’s seen more and more and I’m sure it’s going to keep going from there,” Tinkle said.

If Miller-Moore’s expanded time against the Cougars is any sign, that might be sooner rather than later.

Oregon State has used the same starting lineup all season, with Thompson and Zach Reichle at guards, Tres Tinkle and Alfred Hollins at forwards and Kylor Kelley at center. When asked if he anticipated any changes with reserves potentially cutting into starters’ minutes, coach Tinkle said Tuesday, “We could. We’ll take a look at that this week, for sure.”