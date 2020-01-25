OSU men's basketball: More defensive lapses lead to another defeat

Added OSU 7-footer Kylor Kelley: “Like coach said, the bigs were hugging our men too much, leaves the back side for the drive open. When our guys need help we’re just not getting there.”

Tres Tinkle led the Beavers with 17 points on 6-of-16 shooting overall, plus five rebounds and three assists. Kelley added 10 points (3 of 7) and four rebounds and Ethan Thompson eight points (3 of 13), five rebounds, three assists and three steals.

Okongwu had 18 points on 7-of-8 shooting with eight rebounds and three assists. Teammate Jonah Mathews had 16 points, with three 3-pointers, and Elijah Weaver 13 points.

The Beavers shot 20 of 54 (37%), also the third time in four games that OSU has been under 40% after falling below that mark just twice in the first 16 contests of the season.

“Cutting with a purpose. We say it’s not what we’re running, it’s how we run it,” Tres Tinkle said of what needs to improve offensively. “We’ve just got to do it with a purpose, cut. I think we stand and watch at times, and it’s hard to find a guy that’s open. If we move without the ball it will free up a lot of things.”

Oregon State trailed by eight at halftime and got back to that margin three times in the first five minutes of the second half before finally breaking through.

