OSU men's basketball notebook: Defensive traps sparked win at Colorado

Oregon State has found success breaking out its 1-3-1 defense this season, giving opponents a look they rarely, if ever, see.
The half-court or full-court trap is designed to fill passing lanes and make passing and finding open shots difficult.
It paid off for the Beavers on Sunday, as they forced six Colorado turnovers in the final seven-plus minutes and used a 24-5 finishing run for a 76-68 comeback road win to get a two-game split to open the Pac-12 men’s basketball schedule.
“In the 1-3-1 we found a lineup with a lot of length and a lot of energy that was able to get some key stops down the stretch,” said OSU guard Ethan Thompson. “First off, it slowed them up to cross halfcourt so they had a shorter clock to get a shot up. Then we were able to fly around, get a lot of energy and I don’t think they knew what hit them.”
Three of the Buffaloes’ turnovers came from junior guard McKinley Wright IV, a Pac-12 player of the year candidate. Wright was named the conference’s player of the week on Monday.
“I don’t mind playing against a 1-3-1. I’ve done it. I’ve coached against it many times and I’ve never had something like this happen to a team,” Colorado coach Tad Boyle said after the game. “We lost our composure, our confidence and we got on our heels. That can’t happen.”
Beavers coach Wayne Tinkle said he wasn’t happy with his team’s ability to guard Colorado’s pick-and-roll offense and went to the 1-3-1 after trying a full-court press. “It just made them put on the brakes,” he said.
“We threw that 1-3-1 at them and gave them a tough time. That allowed us to fight our way back into the game,” said senior forward Tres Tinkle. “It was something a lot different than we were doing the whole game. We were playing really hard and reactive, more than before, probably just because we were down and wanted to win.”
Added junior forward Zach Reichle: “Got a little spark going, forced a few turnovers and our defense led to our offense.”
Shooting well
Thompson has seen a significant surge in his shooting numbers since some subpar performances through the first six games of the season.
He’s made 50 of 89 shots (56.2%) overall in the past eight games compared to 28 of 74 (37.8) in the first six. From 3-point range, he’s 11 of 27 (40.7) in the last eight contests after starting 8 of 29 (27.6).
Thompson has even seen his free throw percentage increase, from 72.0 (18 of 25)
On the rise
Tres Tinkle continues to climb the program’s all-time lists as he finishes out his collegiate career.
Tinkle needs to average a little more than 13 points in the Beavers’ 18 guaranteed remaining games to become the school’s all-time leading scorer. He’s currently averaging 19.7.
Gary Payton’s record is 2,172 which he accomplished in 120 games between 1986 and 1990. Tinkle, who has played 109 games, is seventh in scoring average in school history at 17.8. Mel Counts (1961-64) is first in scoring average at 22.2.
Tinkle would need to play 21 more games to join Joe Burton (2009-13) and Josh Tarver (2006-10) for most games played in program history at 130. Tinkle played in six games in 2016-17, his second season with the Beavers, before losing the rest of the year with a broken wrist.
Tinkle needs 64 more free throws made and 75 attempted to pass Counts for first in both categories. On his current season averages, with the minimum 18 more games played, Tinkle would finish second in rebounds, 3-pointers made and 3-pointers attempted; third in field goals made and attempted; fifth in steals; and seventh in assists.
Teammate Kylor Kelley, another senior forward, is third in career blocks at 164 in only his second year in the program. He needs 21 to take first place from Eric Moreland (2010-14). Kelley set the single-season blocks record last season with 104.