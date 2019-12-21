OSU men's basketball: Offense disappears in second half of loss at Texas A&M

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Oregon State men’s basketball will be hard-pressed to rebuild the momentum from what was a seven-game winning streak.
The Beavers shot 8 of 34 from the floor in the second half Saturday night, seeing a 13-point lead after halftime disappear in a 64-49 loss at Texas A&M.
OSU (9-2) had a two-game Texas sweep in its sights after a Wednesday win against Texas-San Antonio in Houston was followed by a solid finish to the first half Saturday that had the Beavers ahead 30-22.
But after pushing the advantage to 11 early in the second half, OSU didn’t find much easy the rest of the way.
The Beavers, outrebounded 46-32, still lead 38-31 after Kylor Kelley scored five straight OSU points thanks to two Ethan Thompson assists.
The Aggies (5-5) didn’t go away, scoring the next 10 points as part of a 20-3 run that stretched more than eight-plus minutes.
That put Oregon State down 10, and the visitors could get no closer than eight from there. OSU was outscored 42-19 in the second half.
Tres Tinkle had a team-high 21 points plus four rebounds and three steals in a devastating loss for a Beavers squad with NCAA tournament aspirations.
OSU entered the day 43rd in the NET rankings, a tool used by the NCAA selection committee. Texas A&M was 281st.
Kelley added nine points and three rebounds and Sean Miller-Moore eight points, three rebounds and two steals.
Josh Nebo had 15 points, eight blocks and seven rebounds for the Aggies.
Oregon State shot 19 of 57 overall for a season-low 33.3%. The Beavers entered the game seventh in the country in field goal percentage at 50.8.
OSU was 3 of 21 on 3-pointers, another season low at 14.3%.
Texas A&M, which came in shooting 37.9% for the season, was 20 of 49 overall (40.8) and 6 of 22 on 3-pointers (27.3).
The Beavers get a few days off before returning to Corvallis to prepare for their final nonconference game, Dec. 29 at home against hosting North Dakota. They open Pac-12 play Jan. 2 at Utah.
After a quick early lead, the Beavers made up for a slow offensive stretch by finishing the first half well.
OSU scored the game’s first six points in the opening two minutes but soon found offense hard to come by. Texas A&M hung around despite its own offensive difficulties.
The Aggies shot just 7 of 22 overall (2 of 10 on 3-pointers) in the first 20 minutes, but they managed to take their first lead at 22-20 on a Nebo conventional three-point play with 4:15 in the half.
But that’s all the home team would get before halftime.
Tinkle carried much of the Beavers’ offensive load in the first half with 15 points. He quickly answered Nebo’s scoring with a 3-pointer to put OSU ahead for good in the half.
That deep ball sparked a 10-0 run that Zach Reichle capped with a 3-pointer in the closing seconds of the half to put the Beavers up by eight.
Oregon State shot 11 of 23 for the half, including 3 of 10 on 3s.
The Aggies defeated the Beavers 67-64 last season in Portland.