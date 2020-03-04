OSU men's basketball: Reserves prepare, stay ready to contribute

He’s played in 27 games, but the JC transfer has gone from seeing four minutes of floor time in one game to 27 the next while averaging nine minutes a contest.

But that hasn’t changed how he prepares for a game compared to previous teams he was on where he was asked to do more.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“You’ve got to be ready to go. You’ve got to work every day regardless of where you stand in minutes or anything like that,” Miller-Moore said. “That’s really the mental toughness of the game. You can’t mope around and think about not playing because Coach is going to need you at some point. So staying ready is what I focus on.”

Vernon, in his second year at Oregon State, echoed the thoughts on being ready “because you never know when I can help the team.” He appreciates that the coaches have maintained their belief in him.

Beavers coach Wayne Tinkle said Vernon has contributed well because of his experience in the program.

“He’s given us some good minutes. And much like last year, he’s playing more later in the year,” Tinkle said.