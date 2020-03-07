OSU men's basketball: Seniors carry team to win in regular-season finale

It couldn’t have worked out better for a team that’s had a hard time all season finding consistency.
Oregon State’s seniors led the way on senior day, and with a lot of help from the rest the Beavers head to next week’s Pac-12 men's basketball tournament in Las Vegas getting closer to their potential.
The Beavers are the No. 8 seed and will play No. 9 Utah at noon Wednesday. The winner gets No. 1 seed Oregon on Thursday.
Tres Tinkle had 24 points and Kylor Kelley added 19 Saturday afternoon in a 74-56 win against California to close out regular-season conference play.
It’s what OSU (17-13, 7-11) has been waiting for but also expecting out of a team that has had trouble putting the pieces together.
“A little of both. Over the season we’ve shown what we’re capable of doing,” said Tinkle, who added six rebounds. “We’ve just gotten in little funks and fogs that took us out of whatever we were trying to achieve. But we knew it was there.”
Tinkle said in recent weeks that the coaches have drilled into the players to put out of mind that anything that’s happened in the past and that there was still time to put together their best efforts.
Coupled with Thursday night’s 68-65 win against Stanford, the Beavers might be close to doing that.
“I feel like we’re finally playing with that confidence, the team is shooting better collectively, more energy defensively, so we’re really just believing,” Tinkle said. “Now is the time to play our best basketball.”
Oregon State celebrated the two seniors before the game in front of an announced crowd of 4,545.
After making two free throws with 52 seconds remaining, Tinkle came off the floor to a standing ovation and a big hug from Beavers coach Wayne Tinkle, his father.
“It was pretty special, and you can’t ever prepare yourself,” coach Tinkle said. “I tried to tell myself going into pregame stuff to enjoy it and also not be afraid to share emotions.”
Kelley, in his second year with the program, was reminded that emotions would come during the ceremony, but the key was to “lock in” again come tipoff.
“I think we did that and it shows,” said Kelley, whose three blocks helped him break his own single-season school record he set last year. He now has 105.
Kelley also had eight rebounds Saturday. His scoring total was the most he’s produced in a Pac-12 game.
Ethan Thompson added 10 points, four assists and three steals and Zach Reichle four points, a career-high nine rebounds and six assists, tying another career best. Gianni Hunt had eight points.
Paris Austin led Cal (13-18, 7-11) with 18 points and five assists. Golden Bears guard Matt Bradley, who had 23 points in his team’s 69-67 home win against the Beavers five weeks ago, was held to eight points on 2-of-10 shooting with OSU playing its 1-3-1 defense for a large stretch of the game.
“He was obviously a big key,” coach Tinkle said. “We thought the 1-3-1 would really help contain Austin. The second half he really got loose a lot. But it really put the brakes on Bradley and we kept him at bay.”
The Beavers couldn’t put the Bears away until the second half.
Cal’s Grant Anticevich scored on a reverse layup in the opening minute of the half to cap the Bears’ 7-0 run dating back to the first half.
Kelley answered back with a dunk and Alfred Hollins a 3-pointer as the Beavers pushed to extend their lead back to double digits.
Hollins later added a reverse layin of his own, Kelley an offensive putback and Tinkle a layin with 13:25 to go to make it 40-28.
Reichle’s first points of the game came on two free throws early in the second half, but he was making other contributions throughout.
He drew an offensive charge on Bradley, who picked up his fourth personal on the play with 12:05 left and exited the game with OSU up 10.
Coach Tinkle credited Reichle for his efforts, particularly as baseline component of the 1-3-1.
“But at the back of that thing, it’s really hard,” the coach said. “You’ve got to be tough, to get from corner to corner then to fight some of those low-post guys, then to rebound.”
The Beavers got the lead to 12 before Bradley returned about two minutes later, and then they built on it again.
Reichle hit two more foul shots and Tinkle hit a spinning layup and a 3-pointer for a 56-39 lead with 8:33 remaining.
Cal got as close as nine with a late 7-0 run. But a Hunt 3-pointer stopped the bleeding. The Beavers would later add nine straight, with four points from Tres Tinkle and another Hunt 3-pointer, to put the game away.
Oregon State shot 24 of 54 overall to Cal’s 17 of 46, and the Beavers won the rebounds 33-32.
The game was attended by former OSU basketball greats Steve Johnson, Charlie Sitton, Ray Blume and Mark Radford as well as former Beaver football player Mike Remmers, now in the NFL.
The seniors got the Beavers off to a good start, with Kelley converting a three-point play and Tinkle hitting a corner 3-pointer for the team’s first points.
Offense came in spurts and was slow to develop for both teams, a little more for California.
Three-pointers by Jarod Lucas and Tinkle put OSU ahead 20-10. Kelley’s lefty hook with 4:35 in the half put the home team back ahead 10, at 26-16.
But the Beavers went scoreless the rest of the way to halftime, missing their final seven shots, as Cal closed to within five at the break.
Bradley got his only points of the half on a 3-pointer in the closing minutes.