OSU men's basketball: Seniors carry team to win in regular-season finale

It couldn’t have worked out better for a team that’s had a hard time all season finding consistency.

Oregon State’s seniors led the way on senior day, and with a lot of help from the rest the Beavers head to next week’s Pac-12 men's basketball tournament in Las Vegas getting closer to their potential.

The Beavers are the No. 8 seed and will play No. 9 Utah at noon Wednesday. The winner gets No. 1 seed Oregon on Thursday.

Tres Tinkle had 24 points and Kylor Kelley added 19 Saturday afternoon in a 74-56 win against California to close out regular-season conference play.

It’s what OSU (17-13, 7-11) has been waiting for but also expecting out of a team that has had trouble putting the pieces together.

“A little of both. Over the season we’ve shown what we’re capable of doing,” said Tinkle, who added six rebounds. “We’ve just gotten in little funks and fogs that took us out of whatever we were trying to achieve. But we knew it was there.”

Tinkle said in recent weeks that the coaches have drilled into the players to put out of mind that anything that’s happened in the past and that there was still time to put together their best efforts.