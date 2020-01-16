OSU men's basketball: Slow start dooms Beavers in road loss

Momentum built off a conference win will have to wait for another time.

Oregon State couldn’t find enough offense to keep up Thursday, falling 64-56 to Washington in a Pac-12 men’s basketball game at Alaska Airlines Arena in Seattle.

The Huskies’ zone defense provided more problems than the Beavers could solve. OSU (12-5, 2-3) never recovered from a slow start on the offensive end.

Washington (12-6, 2-3) led 31-21 at halftime and used a 9-2 run out of the break to go ahead by 17.

Oregon State was looking to use Sunday’s home win against then-No. 24 Arizona as a springboard. OSU never found any offensive rhythm in the first half and what came in the opening stretches after the break continued to be sporadic at best.

The Beavers eventually found something, making 5 of 6 field goal attempts, closing within 12 as Kylor Kelley scored off a Zach Reichle assist. But that was as close as the visitors would get until it was too late.

Kelley had 16 points and four rebounds and Tres Tinkle 15 points and eight rebounds. Tinkle shot 2 of 12 from the floor but was perfect on 11 free throw attempts.