OSU men's basketball: Slow start dooms Beavers in road loss

Momentum built off a conference win will have to wait for another time.
Oregon State couldn’t find enough offense to keep up Thursday, falling 64-56 to Washington in a Pac-12 men’s basketball game at Alaska Airlines Arena in Seattle.
The Huskies’ zone defense provided more problems than the Beavers could solve. OSU (12-5, 2-3) never recovered from a slow start on the offensive end.
Washington (12-6, 2-3) led 31-21 at halftime and used a 9-2 run out of the break to go ahead by 17.
Oregon State was looking to use Sunday’s home win against then-No. 24 Arizona as a springboard. OSU never found any offensive rhythm in the first half and what came in the opening stretches after the break continued to be sporadic at best.
The Beavers eventually found something, making 5 of 6 field goal attempts, closing within 12 as Kylor Kelley scored off a Zach Reichle assist. But that was as close as the visitors would get until it was too late.
Kelley had 16 points and four rebounds and Tres Tinkle 15 points and eight rebounds. Tinkle shot 2 of 12 from the floor but was perfect on 11 free throw attempts.
Isaiah Stewart had 13 points, five rebounds and four blocks for the Huskies. Washington, seventh in the country in blocks, bettered their 6.35 average with eight.
The Huskies entered the game shooting 38.7% overall in conference games and allowing 34.3.
You have free articles remaining.
Washington shot 25 of 50 (50.0) overall and 9 of 22 (40.9) on 3-pointers. Oregon State was 20 of 51 (39.2) overall and 2 of 12 (16.7) from deep.
The Beavers have now lost 16 straight games at Washington dating to an 80-72 win in 2003.
Oregon State struggled to get anything to go through the basket besides free throws in the game’s first 17 minutes.
Ethan Thompson scored in the key 2:51 into the contest after the Beavers missed their first four shots. That was OSU’s last field goal until Thompson found Roman Silva for a layin with 11:45 left in the half to cut the deficit to 13-8.
The Beavers were 4 of 20 after Sean Miller-Moore’s tip-in after two misses with teammates made it 24-12 Huskies.
Washington was playing its third straight game without sophomore starting point guard Quade Green (averaging 11.6 points, 5.3 assists), who was declared academically for the winter term.
The Huskies were also without freshman forward Jalen McDaniels (13.5 points, 6.4 rebounds), sitting due to an apparent injury.
So in stepped freshman forward RaeQuan Battle, who had scored eight points in 35 minutes for the season coming into the game.
Battle’s second and third 3-pointers of the first half were part of a 13-4 UW run that pushed the advantage to 29-14. He scored all 11 of his points in the first half.
Thompson hit Miller-Moore for a layin and Tres Tinkle followed with two foul shots as the Beavers scored more than two straight points in the half for the first time to close within 11.
Washington led 31-21 at halftime after shooting 12 of 24 overall and 6 of 11 on 3-pointers. Oregon State was 7 of 26 and 0 of 6, respectively.