OSU men's basketball: Tres Tinkle, Beavers celebrate milestone and a victory

Zach Reichle had 10 points and five rebounds and Kylor Kelley had nine points, seven rebounds and three blocks as the Beavers swept the two-game season series from the Cardinal for the first time in 11 seasons.

The victory, as coach Tinkle noted, came from contributions of all 11 who played.

Bryce Wills led Stanford with 16 points. Oscar da Silva, who had 22 against OSU the first time, had 14 points but fouled out with 3:29 left. Terry, one of the conference’s top freshmen, added 13 points, 10 rebounds and five assists.

“It’s obviously great getting a win like that, especially when it comes down to the wire and could go either way,” Thompson said. “I know we’re capable of having that discipline and playing with that energy and focus every single game, and we did tonight.”

Tres Tinkle now has 2,190 career points to Payton’s 2,172. Needing six points Thursday to go ahead, Tinkle took over first on the career list on a 3-pointer with 2:55 to go in the first half. He’s played in 124 OSU games to Payton’s 120.

A recorded video message from Payton congratulating Tinkle on the accomplishment was played at halftime and once more in the second half. Messages from former teammates Gary Payton II, Stephen Thompson Jr., Drew Eubanks and Daniel Gomis were played as well.