OSU men's basketball: A look at the opponent — Arizona State

Oregon State looks to break an 11-game losing streak Saturday when the Beavers visit Arizona State (5 p.m., ESPN2). Here’s a look at the Sun Devils.

ASU is 9-15 overall and 5-9 in Pac-12 play after Thursday’s 81-57 home win against Oregon. Jalen Graham led the way with 18 points, nine rebounds and five assists. DJ Horne, Marreon Jackson and Kimani Lawrence added 16 points each. The Sun Devils, who scored 45 in the second half, shot a season-best 57.4% (31 of 54) and made nine 3-pointers.

Horne, a sophomore guard, leads the team at 12.6 points and three rebounds a game. He shoots 39.6% overall, 36.7 on 3-pointers and 96.6 on free throws.

His 16 points against Oregon marked the only time in the past six games that he scored more than 11. Horne has made at least one 3-pointer in all but one game this season and has five contests with four or more made 3s.

Senior forward Kimani Lawrence adds 10.7 points and 6.7 rebounds with 23 blocks and 21 steals and senior guard Marreon Jackson 9.8 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.9 assists. Sophomore forward Marcus Bagley, who withdrew his name from NBA draft consideration last offseason, played in three games in November before suffering a knee injury and hasn’t played since.

As a team, the Sun Devils shoot 39.9% overall, 29.5 on 3-pointers and 66.4 on free throws. Opponents shoot 40.3, 32.5 and 71.2, respectively.

ASU has a minus-5.4 rebounding margin and a plus-1.1 assist-to-turnover ratio.

Arizona State has a 50-44 lead on Oregon State in the all-time series and has won the last 12 games in Tempe. The Beavers’ last win at ASU came in 2007. The teams’ last eight games have been decided by a combined 22 points, with no margin more than six points. Both teams won at home last year, the Beavers by one point and the Sun Devils by two.

Saturday’s game is the only regular-season meeting between the two teams.

