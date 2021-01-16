OSU men's basketball: A look at the opponent — Arizona State

Arizona State and Oregon State meet Saturday afternoon in a Pac-12 men’s basketball game at Gill Coliseum. Here’s a look at the Sun Devils.

ASU is 4-5 overall and 1-2 in conference play after being swept in home games against UCLA (81-75 OT) and USC (73-64) last week.

The Sun Devils trailed USC by 18 in the first half and came back to take a lead after halftime. They were still ahead by two with 7:03 left but never led again.

ASU played both games last week without senior guard Remy Martin, junior forward Taeshon Cherry, sophomore forward Jalen Graham and sophomore guard Jaelen House for varying circumstances. The program announced earlier this week that it will again be without Cherry on Saturday for personal reasons.

The Sun Devils have yet to have a full roster for any game this season.

Senior guard Alonzo Verge Jr. leads the team in scoring at 17 points per game and also averages 4.3 rebounds and 4.1 assists. He shoots 39.2% overall, 40.0 on 3-pointers and 72.5 on free throws.

Martin, a first-team all-conference selection last season, averages 16.9 points, 3.0 rebounds and 3.6 assists. Freshman guard Josh Christopher adds 16.8 points and 5.1 rebounds and freshman forward Marcus Bagley 12.3 points and 7.8 rebounds.