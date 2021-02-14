OSU men's basketball: A look at the opponent — Arizona State

Oregon State goes for its first two-game season sweep of Arizona State since the 2006-07 season. Here’s a look at the Sun Devils.

ASU is 6-9 overall and 3-6 in Pac-12 play after Thursday’s 75-64 home loss to Oregon. The Sun Devils, who got 30 points and five rebounds from senior guard Remy Martin, shot just 33.3% (22-66) from the floor. It was the fourth time ASU has been under 40% in conference play.

The Sun Devils have played just five games since an 80-79 loss to Oregon State on Jan. 16 in Corvallis. Jarod Lucas had 18 points and Ethan Thompson 17 for the Beavers.

Marcus Bagley had 19 points for the Sun Devils. Martin had 14 points (on 3-of-13 shooting, including 0-8 on 3-pointers) and eight assists.

Bagley’s 3-pointer with 11 seconds left gave ASU a one-point lead. But Thompson found a cutting Warith Alatishe for the winning dunk with four seconds remaining. Martin missed a 3-pointer just before the final buzzer.

ASU has had two program pauses this season due to COVID-19. Thursday’s game was its first in 12 days. Under various circumstances, just two Sun Devils players have played in all 15 games. All of their top five scorers have missed two games or more.