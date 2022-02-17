OSU men's basketball: A look at the opponent — Arizona

Oregon State starts this week’s two-game road trip Thursday at No. 3 Arizona (4:30 p.m., Pac-12 Networks). Here’s a look at the Wildcats.

Arizona (22-2, 12-1) has won six straight games since its only Pac-12 defeat of the season, 75-59 at current No. 13 UCLA on Jan. 23. The Wildcats’ other loss came Dec. 22 at current No. 9 Tennessee (77-73).

Arizona is off to its best start since going 28-2 in the 2013-14 season.

The Wildcats are coming off three conference road wins last week (at Arizona State and the Washington schools) in which they shot 54.4% overall and held their opponents to 37.4%.

Bennedict Mathurin, a second-year freshman guard, leads the team averaging 17 points and 5.9 rebounds. He shoots 47.3% overall, 37.0 on 3-pointers and 74.8 on free throws.

Second-year sophomore forward Azuolas Tubelis averages 14.9 points and 6.6 rebounds and sophomore forward Christian Koloko 12 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.1 blocks. Koloko’s blocks per game rank 11th in the country.

As a team, Arizona shoots 48.8% overall, 34.1 on 3-pointers and 72.0 on free throws. Opponents shoot 36.9, 31.2 and 65.2, respectively. The Wildcats are 10th in the nation in offensive field goal percentage and second in defensive field goal percentage.

Arizona has a plus-9.6 rebounding margin (fifth in the country) and plus-1.5 assist-to-turnover margin (15th).

The Wildcats defeated Oregon State 90-65 in Corvallis on Dec. 5 behind 29 points (11-of-18 shooting) and six rebounds from Mathurin. Jarod Lucas had 17 points with five 3-pointers and Warith Alatishe 14 points and nine rebounds for the Beavers.

Arizona has a 69-22 advantage on Oregon State in the program’s all-time series. The Beavers last defeated the Wildcats in January 2020, winning 82-65 at Gill Coliseum.

The Beavers have won once in Tucson since 1983, a 63-55 victory in 2010.

