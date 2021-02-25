OSU men's basketball: A look at the opponent — California

Oregon State and California will meet for the third time in the regular season Thursday night at Haas Pavilion. Here’s a look at the Golden Bears.
Cal is 8-17 overall and 3-15 in Pac-12 play after road losses at Washington State (82-51) and Washington (62-51) last week. The Bears have dropped 9 of 10.
Cal has conference wins against Washington, Utah and Colorado.
The Bears are led by junior guard Matt Bradley, who averages 18.6 points and 4.6 rebounds. He shoots 45% overall, 36.8 on 3-pointers and 79.6 on free throws.
Bradley has 10 20-point games this season, all against conference opponents. His 17.9 average in Pac-12 games is fourth best.
Junior forward Andre Kelly adds 10.2 points and 6.6 rebounds and senior forward Grant Anticevich 9.2 points and 4.7 rebounds. Kelly is fifth in the Pac-12 in field goal percentage (57.4) and seventh in rebounds.
As a team, Cal shoots 42.8% overall, 32.9 on 3s and 68.4 on free throws. Opponents shoot 46.7, 38.8 and 70.1, respectively.
The Bears are 11th in the conference in steals (4.6) and 12th in field goals made (22.9) and attempted (53.5), blocks (2.2), opponent field goal percentage and opponent 3-point percentage.
Oregon State has defeated California twice this season, both at Gill Coliseum. The Beavers won 71-63 on Nov. 25 in a nonconference contest in the season-opener for both teams and 73-64 on Jan. 2.
Bradley led the Bears with 21 points on 5-of-16 shooting in the first game.
Bradley left the second game with 5:51 in the first half (with Cal leading 25-17) and missed the next five games with an ankle injury. The Bears led 36-26 at halftime but the Beavers outscored the, 47-28 in the second half.
Anticevich didn’t play in the second game (appendectomy).
The Bears shot 39.7% overall, including 6 of 25 on 3-pointers, in the first game. They shot 51.2% from the floor in the second game but just 14 of 28 on free throws.
Ethan Thompson led OSU with 16 points in the first game, while Warith Alatishe had a team-high 16 in the second game.
Thursday’s game marks the first time in 24 years that Oregon State will play a conference opponent three times in the regular season. The Beavers, under coach Eddie Payne, played Oregon three times in the 1996-97 season. They met in the Far West Classic in Portland and then in two Pac-10 games. The Ducks won all three.
Cal leads Oregon State 89-66 in the all-time series. The Beavers have won four of the last five after dropping six straight and 11 of 12 to the Bears.
