OSU men's basketball: A look at the opponent — California

Bradley led the Bears with 21 points on 5-of-16 shooting in the first game.

Bradley left the second game with 5:51 in the first half (with Cal leading 25-17) and missed the next five games with an ankle injury. The Bears led 36-26 at halftime but the Beavers outscored the, 47-28 in the second half.

Anticevich didn’t play in the second game (appendectomy).

The Bears shot 39.7% overall, including 6 of 25 on 3-pointers, in the first game. They shot 51.2% from the floor in the second game but just 14 of 28 on free throws.

Ethan Thompson led OSU with 16 points in the first game, while Warith Alatishe had a team-high 16 in the second game.

Thursday’s game marks the first time in 24 years that Oregon State will play a conference opponent three times in the regular season. The Beavers, under coach Eddie Payne, played Oregon three times in the 1996-97 season. They met in the Far West Classic in Portland and then in two Pac-10 games. The Ducks won all three.

Cal leads Oregon State 89-66 in the all-time series. The Beavers have won four of the last five after dropping six straight and 11 of 12 to the Bears.

Jesse Sowa can be reached via email at jesse.sowa@lee.net or on Twitter, @JesseSowaGT.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.