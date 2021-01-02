OSU men's basketball: A look at the opponent — California

Oregon State hosts California on Saturday for the second time in 38 days as the teams meet for a Pac-12 men’s basketball game at Gill Coliseum. Here’s a look at the Golden Bears.

California is 5-5 overall and 0-3 in the Pac-12 after Thursday’s 82-69 loss at Oregon that broke a three-game winning streak. Matt Bradley had 21 points, including four 3-pointers, for the Bears.

Cal’s previous conference losses have come at home against Arizona State (70-62) and at UCLA (76-56), both in early December.

Bradley, a 6-foot-4 junior guard, averages a team-best 19.4 points plus 4.9 rebounds. He shoots 44.8% overall, 32.6 on 3-pointers and 78.7 at the free-throw line.

Ryan Betley (6-5 graduate guard) averages 10.3 points and 4.4 rebounds, Grant Anticevich (6-8 senior forward) 10.3 points and 5.9 rebounds and Makale Foreman (6-7 graduate guard) 10.1 points.

As a team, the Bears shoot 45.5% overall, 33.2 on 3s and 68.6 on free throws. Their opponents shoot 44.7, 37.6 and 65.1, respectively.

For comparison, the Beavers shoot 43.5, 36.4 and 72.9 and their opponents 39.0, 28.9 and 70.3, respectively.

Cal has a plus-2.4 rebounding margin and a negative-1.5 assist-to-turnover ratio.