OSU men's basketball: A look at the opponent — Colorado

Oregon State and Colorado meet Saturday night for the Pac-12 tournament championship at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas (7:30, ESPN). Here's a look at the Buffaloes.
Colorado, the third seed in the tournament, reached the title game with close wins against 11th seed California (71-68) in a Thursday quarterfinal and 2nd seed USC (72-70) in a Friday semifinal. McKinley Wright IV had 24 points and Jeriah Horne 19 for the Buffaloes (22-7) against USC.
Colorado has won six straight, a stretch that began with the Buffaloes' second win against Oregon State this season. Colorado beat OSU 78-49 on Feb. 8 in Boulder and 61-57 on Feb. 20 in Corvallis.
The Buffaloes held the Beavers to two of their three lowest point totals of the season. OSU shot a combined 39 of 113 (34.5%) in the two games.
In the first game, Colorado led 40-27 at halftime and used a 13-2 run to start the second half to pull away. Horne had a team-high 16 points and Ethan Thompson 10 for the Beavers.
In the second game, the Buffaloes led 35-29 at halftime and never trailed in the second half. The Beavers pulled within one midway through the second half before Colorado led by 10 with about four minutes left. OSU got no closer than four points from there. Wright had 21 points and Thompson 18 to lead their respective teams.
Wright, a senior guard, averages 15.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and 5.6 assists. He shoots 48.5% overall, 31.0 on 3-pointers and 85.3 at the free-throw line. Wright, a three-time first team all-conference selection, is second in the Pac-12 in assists and fifth in assist-to-turnover ratio (2.7).
Horne, a senior forward, averages 11.6 points and 5,9 rebounds. He's fourth in the conference in 3-point percentage (44.0) and sixth in defensive rebounds (4.7).
Junior forward Evan Battey adds 10 points and 5.3 rebounds and senior wing D'Shawn Schwartz 8.9 points and 4.1 rebounds.
As a team, the Buffaloes shoot 45.4% overall, 36.8 on 3s and a national-best 83.1 on free throws. Opponents shoot 41.7, 33.0 and 71.7, respectively.
Colorado leads the Pac-12 in points allowed (63.0) and free throw percentage. The Buffaloes are second in points allowed in conference games only (64.9) and turnovers (11.2) and third in 3-point percentage.
Colorado leads Oregon State 18-9 in their all-time series and the Buffaloes have won four of the last five meetings.
