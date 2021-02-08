OSU men's basketball: A look at the opponent — Colorado

Oregon State and Colorado will play their postponed game from last month today in Boulder. Here’s a look at the Buffaloes.

Colorado (14-5, 8-4 Pac-12) is 7-1 at home this season after Saturday’s 82-79 win against Arizona. Junior forward Evan Battey had 21 points and senior guard McKinley Wright IV 17 points and six assists. Together they shot 13 of 19 from the floor.

The Buffaloes also have wins in Boulder this season against Oregon and Stanford, and they won at current No. 20 USC.

Colorado was the first team getting votes outside of The Associated Press Top 25 released Monday. The Buffaloes played just one game last week (due to COVID-19 issues in Arizona State’s program) following a disastrous home loss to Utah in which Colorado led by 19 points with less than nine minutes remaining.

Wright is the team’s leading scorer at 14.9 points per game along with 4.3 rebounds and 5.7 assists. He shoots 50.2% overall, 31.6 on 3-pointers and 83.8 at the free-throw line. Wright is second in the conference in assists.

Battey averages 11.4 points and 5.2 rebounds and senior forward Jeriah Horne 11.1 points and 5.2 rebounds. Horne previously played one season at Nebraska and the past two at Tulsa.