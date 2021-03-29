OSU men's basketball: A look at the opponent — Houston

Oregon State faces its third elite defensive opponent in the NCAA tournament on Monday when the Beavers play Houston in the Midwest Regional final at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis (4:15 p.m., CBS).
Here’s a look at the Cougars.
Second-seeded Houston (27-3) has won 10 straight games and was ranked sixth in the latest Associated Press Poll, released before the start of the NCAA tournament.
The Cougars are playing in their first regional final in 37 years and a third straight NCAA tournament. Houston was fifth in the final NCAA NET rankings, a tool used to fill out the NCAA bracket, and is the eighth overall seed in the tournament. Oregon State (20-12), the Midwest's 12 seed, was 91st in the NET and seeded 46th overall.
The Cougars’ three losses are to non-NCAA tournament teams, all on the road — Tulsa, East Carolina and Wichita State. They defeated Tulane, Memphis and Cincinnati to win the American Athletic Conference tournament in Fort Worth, Texas, then beat Cleveland State (87-56), Rutgers (63-60) and Syracuse (62-46) in Indianapolis.
Houston held Syracuse to 14-of-50 shooting, including 5 of 23 on 3-pointers. The Cougars shot 23 of 60 and 7 of 26, respectively. Quentin Grimes had 14 points, four rebounds and three steals and Justin Gorham 13 points and 10 rebounds for Houston, which won the rebounds 41-30.
Grimes, a 6-foot-5 junior guard, was the conference player of the year and selected to the AP’s All-America third team. He averages 18 points and six rebounds and has a team-best 91 3-pointers. He shoots 41.1% overall, 41.3 on 3s and 77.1 at the free-throw line.
Grimes is seventh in the country in 3s per game (3.4) and 18th in 3-point percentage.
Sophomore guard Marcus Sasser averages 13.3 points; senior guard DeJon Jarreau 10.8 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.3 assists; and Gorham, a senior forward, 8.6 points and 8.6 rebounds.
As a team, the Cougars shoot 44.1% overall, 35.5 on 3s and 73.5 at the foul line. Opponents shoot 37.0, 28.0 and 66.5, respectively.
Houston is first in the nation in field goal percentage defense, second in scoring defense (57.4 points), third in 3-point percentage defense and offensive rebounds (14.3) and sixth in rebounding margin (9.3). The Cougars are also tied for 31st in steals (8.2), 31st in free throws made (13.6), tied for 34th in free throws attempted (18.5) and 34th in assist-to-turnover ratio (plus-1.3).
Kelvin Sampson is in his seventh year as the Cougars’ head coach. He’s appearing in his second regional final in more than three decades as a head coach. He’s one of 15 coaches to lead four or more schools to the NCAA tournament.
Sampson was previously the head coach at Montana Tech, Washington State, Oklahoma and Indiana and also spent time as an assistant with the NBA’s Houston Rockets and Milwaukee Bucks.
Oregon State is 2-0 all-time against Houston. Both previous meetings were also in the postseason — in the 1966 West Regional in Los Angeles (63-60) and the 2009 CBI in Corvallis (49-45).
Jesse Sowa can be reached via email at jesse.sowa@lee.net or on Twitter, @JesseSowaGT.