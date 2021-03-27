OSU men's basketball: A look at the opponent — Loyola Chicago

Oregon State and Loyola Chicago meet in an NCAA Midwest Region semifinal at 11:40 a.m. (Pacific) at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Here’s a look at the Ramblers.
Eighth-seeded Loyola Chicago (26-4) has won eight straight games, the last five by double figures starting with its run through the Missouri Valley Conference tournament.
The Ramblers, under 10th-year head coach Porter Moser, is playing in the NCAA tournament for the second time in four seasons. They made the 2018 Final Four as an 11 seed before losing to Michigan. The program played in the 2019 NIT.
Loyola Chicago defeated 9 seed Georgia Tech (71-60) and top-seeded Illinois (71-58) in this year’s tournament.
Lucas Williamson had 21 points, six rebounds and four assists and Braden Norris 16 points against Georgia Tech. The Yellow Jackets outshot the Ramblers 57.4% to 47.2% overall and won the points in the paint category 42-26, but the Ramblers had a 30-17 rebounding edge and scored 24 more points on 3-pointers.
Against Illinois, Cameron Krutwig had 19 points, 12 rebounds, five assists and four steals for the Ramblers. Williamson and Marquise Kennedy added 14 points apiece.
Loyola Chicago, which shot 51% overall to Illinois’ 44.9%, led by as many as 14 in the first half and Illinois got no closer than seven after halftime. Illinois had 17 turnovers and Loyola Chicago 11.
The Ramblers’ losses this season have come at Wisconsin, against Richmond in Indianapolis, at Indiana State and at Drake. Drake and Wisconsin were NCAA tournament teams.
Krutwig, a 6-foot-9 senior center, averaged 15 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3 assists and has a team-high 33 blocks. He shoots 57.6% overall, hasn’t attempted a 3-pointer and shoots 67.7% on free throws.
Six teammates average between 8.8 and 6.7 points.
Williamson, a senior guard, averages 8.8 points and 3.8 rebounds and has a team-best 42 steals; Norris, a sophomore guard, adds 8.4 points and 3.1 assists and has made a team-high 53 3-pointers; and Keith Clemons, a senior guard, averages 7.5 points.
As a team, the Ramblers shoot 50.4% overall, 37.0 on 3-pointers and 71.9 on free throws and score 71.5 points a game. Opponents shoot 41.3, 32.4 and 70.2, respectively, and score 55.8 points a game.
Loyola Chicago leads the country in scoring defense, is fourth in field goal percentage and is 36th in rebounding margin (plus-5.2). The Ramblers average 11.9 turnovers and their opponents 13.9.
Porter was previously a head coach at Little Rock and Illinois State.
Loyola Chicago is one of 12 programs in the country with 99 wins or more the past four seasons.
Oregon State and Loyola Chicago have played one previous time. The Rambler won 31-19 on Dec. 31, 1927 in Chicago.
