OSU men's basketball: A look at the opponent — Loyola Chicago

Oregon State and Loyola Chicago meet in an NCAA Midwest Region semifinal at 11:40 a.m. (Pacific) at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Here’s a look at the Ramblers.

Eighth-seeded Loyola Chicago (26-4) has won eight straight games, the last five by double figures starting with its run through the Missouri Valley Conference tournament.

The Ramblers, under 10th-year head coach Porter Moser, is playing in the NCAA tournament for the second time in four seasons. They made the 2018 Final Four as an 11 seed before losing to Michigan. The program played in the 2019 NIT.

Loyola Chicago defeated 9 seed Georgia Tech (71-60) and top-seeded Illinois (71-58) in this year’s tournament.

Lucas Williamson had 21 points, six rebounds and four assists and Braden Norris 16 points against Georgia Tech. The Yellow Jackets outshot the Ramblers 57.4% to 47.2% overall and won the points in the paint category 42-26, but the Ramblers had a 30-17 rebounding edge and scored 24 more points on 3-pointers.

Against Illinois, Cameron Krutwig had 19 points, 12 rebounds, five assists and four steals for the Ramblers. Williamson and Marquise Kennedy added 14 points apiece.