OSU men's basketball: A look at the opponent — Nicholls State

  • 0
Ty Gordon

Nicholls State guard Ty Gordon (0) is averaging 19.9 points and has eight 20-point games this season.

 Tony Gutierrez, ASSOCIATED PRESS

Nicholls State comes to Gill Coliseum on Tuesday night for a nonconference men’s basketball game with Oregon State. Here’s a look at the Colonels.

Nicholls is 8-4 after last Saturday’s 103-74 home win against Mississippi Valley State in Thibodaux, La. It was the team’s fourth win in five games. Three days earlier, the Colonels took a 71-68 loss at current No. 24 Wisconsin.

Ty Gordon, who had 26 points against Wisconsin, leads the Colonels at 19.9 points per game along with 3.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists. The 6-foot-5 senior guard has eight 20-point games this season, including the last five straight. He shoots 49.5% overall, 39.4 on 3-pointers and 50.0 at the free-throw line.

On Monday he received his second straight Southland Conference’s player of the week honor. He’s won that award three times this season. Gordon was a first-team all-conference selection last season while averaging 14.6 points a game for a Colonels squad that went 18-7 overall and 14-2 in Southland play.

Devante Carter, a 6-3 senior guard, averages 11.1 points, 3.9 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.0 steals. Latrell Jones, a 6-5 senior guard, adds 9.7 points.

As a team, Nicholls shoots 48.0% overall, 36.2 on 3s and 60.4 on free throws. Opponents shoot 40.3, 31.5 and 67.2, respectively.

Fourth-year Colonels head coach Austin Claunch, 32, has been the youngest NCAA Division I head coach the past three seasons (he’s now the second-youngest). He was previously an assistant coach at George Mason and Clemson.

Nicholls is looking for the Southland’s first win against a Pac-12 team since Central Arkansas defeated California in 2017. The Colonels are 1-9 all time against Pac-12 teams.

Oregon State and Nicholls are meeting for the second time ever. The Colonels won the first matchup, 93-86, in December 1993 at the BYU Cougar Classic in Provo, Utah.

