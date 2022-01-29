OSU men's basketball: A look at the opponent — Oregon

Oregon State tries to even the season series with Oregon when the teams meet Saturday night at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene. Here’s a look at the Ducks.

Oregon (12-7, 5-3) had won six straight, including a 78-76 victory over the Beavers in Corvallis, before Tuesday’s 82-78 home loss to Colorado. The Ducks, led by Quincy Guerrier’s 22 points and six rebounds, jumped out to a 28-15 lead midway through the first half and led 42-37 at halftime against the Buffaloes but were outscored 45-36 in the second half.

Oregon’s six-game winning streak included road wins at UCLA (in overtime) and USC.

Senior guard Will Richardson leads the Ducks with 14.9 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game. Twice the Pac-12 player of the week this month, Richardson shoots 49.3% overall, 45.6 on 3-pointers and 73.3 on free throws. He’s averaged 20.5 points the last four games, including 28 with five 3-pointers against USC.

Senior guard Jacob Young adds 11.1 points and a team-high 31 steals and junior guard De’Vion Harmon 10.6 points. Young and Harmon are first-year transfer with the Ducks, from Rutgers and Oklahoma, respectively. Guerrier is a first-year transfer from Syracuse.

In the win in Corvallis on Jan. 10, Young had 16 points to lead five Oregon players in double figures. The Ducks shot 31 of 68 (45.6%) overall to the Beavers’ 31 of 58 (53.4) but outrebounded OSU 39-29, including 17 offensive boards. Warith Alatishe had 16 points on 8-of-10 shooting to lead the Beavers, but his point-blank miss at the final buzzer gave Oregon the win.

As a team, Oregon shoots 46.9% overall, 35.8 on 3-pointers and 66.1 at the foul line. Opponents shoot 43.5, 32.3 and 72.6, respectively.

Oregon and Oregon State meet Saturday for the 359th time in the most-contested series in college basketball. OSU leads the all-time series 192-166. The programs first met in 1903.

Jesse Sowa can be reached via email at jesse.sowa@lee.net or on Twitter, @JesseSowaGT.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.