OSU men's basketball: A look at the opponent — Oregon

Oregon State and Oregon meet for the second time in five days Friday when they play in a Pac-12 men’s basketball semifinal at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Here’s a look at the Ducks.

Oregon (20-5, 14-4) won 10 of its last 11 regular-season games to claim the Pac-12’s regular-season title for the second straight year.

The Ducks outscored Arizona State 56-46 in the second half Thursday to win a tournament semifinal, 91-73. LJ Figureoa had 21 points and Will Richardson 17 points, seven rebounds and nine assists.

Oregon shot 36 of 61 (59.0%) overall and 10 of 18 (52.9) on 3-pointers. The Ducks have three straight games of shooting 57.4% or better and four of five at 52.7 or better. They are also 45 of 80 (56.3%) on 3s in the last four games. Richardson is 13 of 21 (61.9) in that stretch.

Thursday’s win gave Oregon 20 wins in all 11 of coach Dana Altman’s seasons in Eugene.

Oregon clinched its regular-season title Sunday with an 80-67 win at Oregon State. The Ducks made 15 of 23 3-pointers. Richardson had 22 points on 7-of-12 shooting overall (6 of 7 on 3s) and teammate Eugene Omoruyi added 18 points. Ethan Thompson had 16 points and Warith Alatishe 14 points and seven rebounds for the Beavers.